Texas’ Largest Media Outlets to Go Quiet for 21 Minutes to Honor Uvalde Victims: ‘So Many of Us Are Grieving’

Many of the largest media outlets in Texas will go silent online Tuesday for 21-minutes — one minute for every victim of last week’s massacre at a school in Uvalde.

The Dallas Morning News reported outlets across the state will go quiet to honor 19 children and two teachers who were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School.

The 21 minutes of silence will begin at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Katrice Hardy, writing for the Morning News, reported: “We’re asking you to silence your social accounts Tuesday from noon until 12:21 p.m. so the people of Uvalde can feel our support from all over Texas.” Hardy added,

So many of us are grieving for the city of Uvalde, for the moms and dads and sisters and brothers, for husbands and daughters of those who will never again hear the laughter of their loved ones. We can’t imagine the pain coursing through this small community in our state that terror invaded this week. … Partners joining the moment of silence include: Texas Rangers, FC Dallas, Texas Metro News, Houston Chronicle, The Texas Tribune, Austin American-Statesman, San Antonio Express-News, My San Antonio, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, KERA North Texas, KUT Austin, Marfa Public Radio, Texas Tech Public Media, Texas Standard, Brownsville Herald and The Monitor.

KSAT in San Antonio announced it would also participate in the gesture. The outlet cited years of reporting on the Uvalde community.

We’ll be joining the @TexasTribune Tuesday at noon in 21 minutes of silence for the victims of Robb Elementary School. As a newsroom that has covered Uvalde year-round for decades, we are committed to our community, telling the victim’s stories and asking tough questions. https://t.co/E8kCjNQUmY — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) May 30, 2022

Last Tuesday, an armed 18-year-old entered the school in Uvalde and barricaded himself inside. He carried out the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

