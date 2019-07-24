That Photo of Ivanka Trump Wearing a ‘Swastika’ is Fake

A photo purporting to show First Daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump wearing a “swastika” has been circulating on social media, and it is a fake.

On Tuesday, Twitter users began circulating a photo of Ivanka Trump wearing a top that featured the letter “T” arranged in a pattern above the name “Trump,” and accusing her of wearing a “swastika.”

Why has Ivanka Trump got a Swastika on her jumper? pic.twitter.com/7jyd9BqUhJ — Ste Matthew Murray🇵🇸♿🏳️‍🌈Ⓥ (@SteMattMurray) July 24, 2019



But the original photo was tweeted by Arapahoe County Sheriff Tony Spurlock during Ivanka’s recent visit to Colorado, and features no such design on Ms. Trump’s top.

Thrilled to visit with Ivanka Trump again during her visit to Colorado. Thankful for her support for law enforcement! pic.twitter.com/QRrCHHjPgI — Tony Spurlock (@SheriffSpurlock) July 22, 2019



Trump visited Colorado Monday to tour a Lockheed Martin facility in Littleton, and made a stop at the Sheriff’s office. Ivanka met with Sheriff Spurlock in May following a mass shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch.

Watch Ivanka tour the Lockheed Martin facility without a swastika above, via CBS Denver.

