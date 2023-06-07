‘That Store Is Fundamentally Tearing Down This Country’: SD Gov. Kristi Noem Says Americans ‘Just Can’t’ Shop at Target Anymore

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem shared her belief that Target is ruining the country, and said that while she and other American have loved shopping at the retail giant, “we just can’t anymore.”

The exchange took place on the Wednesday morning edition of Fox & Friends after Fox News anchor Steve Doocy brought up the company’s ties to a group that has called for “demilitarizing” the American military and for shutting down the Mount Rushmore memorial for being a “symbol for White Supremacy.”

Noem came on screen in front of a Mount Rushmore backdrop for the segment. “You’re even in front of it right now!” said Doocy. “What do you make of this, governor?”

“Well Steve, it’s crazy,” she answered. “They want to take away Mount Rushmore, shut it down, eliminate it. And it has long been an institution of what America stands for.”

She spoke about Target’s non-profit donating to the group, which she described as “anti-America, anti-military, anti-cop, anti-Veteran,” and “anti-Israel.”‘

She said the group is using money from places like Target to “infiltrate our American way of life and our value system.”

“It’s dangerous, and Steve, I’m like a lot of Americans, love to shop at Target. I mean, we do, but we just can’t anymore,” she said. “And while the rest of the country is worried about, you know, having fun and going out and shopping and enjoying a store, that store is fundamentally tearing down this country.”

“And we have to have real conversations about how serious we are about protecting our freedom,” she added.

“Sure. Absolutely. Target’s having a bad month. Just saying,” Doocy replied.

“They are — well deserved,” Noem added.

Noem also took to Twitter on Tuesday to express her outrage over the situation.

“Target’s leftist execs support giving away Mount Rushmore. Not on my watch. America’s symbol of Freedom will endure,” Noem tweeted on Tuesday.

