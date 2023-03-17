‘That’s a Death Sentence For Him!’ Sunny Hostin Predicts Trump CFO Will ‘Flip’ On Trump In Fraud Case To Avoid More Time

Co-host of The View Sunny Hostin predicted Trump Organization ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg will “flip” on former President Donald Trump to avoid what would effectively be “a death sentence” for the 75-year-old.

Ever since news broke that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump over hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels may soon result in an indictment, experts and observers have been tempering expectations that the case will lead to jail time for Trump.

On Friday’s edition of ABC’s The View, Hostin bucked that trend by pointing out an aspect of Bragg’s case that others may have overlooked — the leverage he can exert over the already-jailed Weisselberg:

JOY BEHAR: You can’t even get a job in retail if you’re under indictment. And yet he will be running for preident. SUNNY HOSTIN: I don’t think that’s true. I mean, I think certainly you can try to continue to run for president because it’s we’ve never had someone under indictment that’s running for president. So it’s an unprecedented presidential situation. But I do think that if he gets convicted, they’ve got two years to convict him. If he gets convicted, no convicted president can, no convicted person can be president. So that takes that option away. But I think this New York case is a little more serious than people think it is. I actually really do. And I think this is the one time that they may get him because his chief financial officer is the missing piece. Remember, he said he had nothing to. JOY BEHAR: What’s his name, Weisselberg? SUNNY HOSTIN: Weisselberg. He’s 75 years old. He’s in Rikers Island right now serving five months because he refused to turn on Trump in the Letitia James case, the civil case in the criminal case. Now the prosecutors are like, Oh, really? Well, how about we add some additional fraud charges on to you? And they’re talking about threatening him with insurance fraud, which I would say you could get about 20 years in prison. So that’s a death sentence for him. When you’re facing that kind of pressure, sometimes you flip. Sometimes you flip on your boss ANA NAVARRO: And that’s what you missed. You’d miss the couple because it’s a fraud case. That’s the civil case that’s against the Trump Organization and the family where they’ve been indicted under every color. SUNNY HOSTIN: And it’s civil. ANA NAVARRO: And it’s civil. And then there’s the criminal one involving Stormy Daniels. So there’s just so much going on, frankly. You know, I don’t understand why people need to see indictments, to see the absolute clarity that this man is a grifter, a crook, a con, a criminal, a liar, a cheat. and a bad human being. JOY BEHAR: And those are his good qualities!

Watch above via ABC’s The View.

