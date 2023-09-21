Fox News’ Harris Faulkner challenged Mike Pence for saying former President Donald Trump was “backing away from America’s role as leader of the free world.”

The confrontation came after Faulkner played a tape of Trump saying, “These people want China first, they want other countries first. Ukraine first. They want all this stuff. We give, every time somebody comes over from Ukraine, they walk out with $25 billion. We want to help Ukraine but, you know, Europe right now is up to $25 billion and we’re up to $200 billion.”

Pence began, “What I hear in the president’s voice there, and I hear in some of his imitators in the race, is backing away from America’s role as leader of the free world. Look —”

“Why do you say that?” a surprised Faulkner interjected. “Because that’s not his words! You say you hear it in his voice —”

Pence continued:

Our national interest in Ukraine, is that I’m absolutely convinced if Putin rolls over Ukraine, the day will come in the near future when he crosses the border of a NATO ally where our men and women in uniform are going to have to go and fight them under the NATO treaty. That’s our interest there. Not what [Joe] Biden has said about all the gauzy speeches about democracy in the world. We need a commander-in-chief that can lead the American people to be the leader of the free world. I will do that if I’m president of the United States.

“Former President Trump was the only president in the current century that was in charge of our United States, and Russia did not invade one of its neighbors,” Faulkner said and Pence agreed. “So, I don’t know why you would want to deviate from what he did. I’m honestly trying to understand,” she said.

“I’m not the one deviating. I believe in peace through strength,” Pence said.

“Yeah, I still — I’m not hearing those words from anybody saying we want to walk away.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

