‘That’s Not My Job!’ Fox Reporter Battles Psaki After Being Accused of Not Doing Her Homework on Refugee Cap

Fox News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher got into a tense back-and-forth with press secretary Jen Psaki over the Biden administration’s statements Friday about the nation’s refugee cap.

The White House, in a directive issued Friday, stated that it would leave the cap on refugees at 15,000 — an all-time low, which was established by former President Donald Trump. However, following swift blowback from Democrats in Congress and beyond, the administration issued another statement — stating that the final refugee cap won’t actually be determined until May 15.

During Monday’s White House press briefing, Fisher questioned Psaki about the two statements — delivered in the same afternoon.

“I’m still just a little bit confused about what changed between 1 p.m. on Friday and 4:30 p.m. on Friday to go from ‘We’re not raising the refugee cap,’ to ‘We are raising it by May 15,'” Fisher said. “What changed in those three-and-a-half hours?”

Psaki argued that the two statements were not in conflict.

“We never said we’re not raising the refugee cap,” Psaki said. “In the morning we said, actually, with the information we put out, once we reach 15,000, we will raise it. That was not accounted for.”

She added, “Let’s be clear. We are changing the policies of the last administration.”

Fisher, unconvinced, pressed Psaki about whether criticism prompted an about-face.

“So are you saying this had nothing to do with the pushbacks from Democrats on Capitol Hill?” Fisher said.

Psaki turned the question right back on Fisher.

“I don’t think you’ve articulated to me what our change in policy was,” Psaki said. “What was our change in policy from the morning to the afternoon?”

Fisher pointed to the early directive about the cap standing pat at 15,000. Then noted the “caveat” that the cap could be changed later.

“That’s a pretty important caveat,” Psaki argued.

Fisher followed-up on the question Psaki brushed past about the criticism from Democrats.

“Did this have anything to do with the pushback from democrats on Capitol Hill?” Fisher asked.

“I don’t think you articulated what our change in policy is. So…” Psaki said — pointing to another reporter for the next question.

But Fisher pressed.

“That’s not my job to do that!” Fisher said.

“It is if you’re asking a question,” Psaki shot back — accusing the Fox correspondent of not doing her homework.

Fisher, bristling at the charge, doubled back to what many perceived to be an abrupt change in positions on the part of the administration Friday afternoon.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

