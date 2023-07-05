‘That’s The Whole Point Of It’: Stanley Tucci Defends Straight Actors Playing LGBTQ+ Because ‘You’re Supposed to Play Different People’

Actor Stanley Tucci shared his belief that straight actors can portray gay characters during a recent interview with BBC Radio.

On the Sunday edition of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Tucci talked about his long career and iconic roles like in 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada.

According to Variety, during his discussion with host Lauren Laverne, Tucci weighed in on the debate of straight actors taking on LGBTQ+ roles in television and film.

“Obviously I believe that’s fine. I am always very flattered when gay men come up to me and talk to me about The Devil Wears Prada or they talk about Supernova, and they say that, ‘It was just so beautiful — You did it the right way.’ Because often, it’s not done the right way,” Tucci said.

“An actor is an actor is an actor. You’re supposed to play different people. You just are. That’s the whole point of it,” Tucci said.

Tucci demarcated that when an LGBTQ+ character becomes a caricature or stereotype, that’s when he takes issue with the role.

Tucci has played gay characters in both in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada and the 2020 film Supernova.

