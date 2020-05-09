comScore

‘The Architect’: Twitter Reacts to Death of Music Legend Little Richard at 87 Years Old

By Tommy ChristopherMay 9th, 2020, 11:06 am

Kris Connor/Getty Images

Tributes poured out on social media Saturday morning with the news that music legend and inventor of rock and roll Little Richard passed away at the age of 87.

Rolling Stone reported the icon’s passing on Saturday morning:

Little Richard, a founding father of rock and roll whose fervent shrieks, flamboyant garb, and joyful, gender-bending persona embodied the spirit and sound of that new art form, died Saturday. He was 87. The musician’s son, Danny Jones Penniman, confirmed the pioneer’s death to Rolling Stone, but said the cause of death was unknown.

Musicians, journalists, and other prominent social media users saluted Little Richard with deserved praise, and some humor.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: