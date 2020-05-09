‘The Architect’: Twitter Reacts to Death of Music Legend Little Richard at 87 Years Old

Tributes poured out on social media Saturday morning with the news that music legend and inventor of rock and roll Little Richard passed away at the age of 87.

Rolling Stone reported the icon’s passing on Saturday morning:

Little Richard, a founding father of rock and roll whose fervent shrieks, flamboyant garb, and joyful, gender-bending persona embodied the spirit and sound of that new art form, died Saturday. He was 87. The musician’s son, Danny Jones Penniman, confirmed the pioneer’s death to Rolling Stone, but said the cause of death was unknown.

Musicians, journalists, and other prominent social media users saluted Little Richard with deserved praise, and some humor.

Little Richard, the founding father of rock'n'roll, dies at age 87.#RIPLittleRichard pic.twitter.com/Wee7kiVSvy — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard. The man who invented It. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the storyteller. Richard embodied the Spirit of RocknRoll. Maureen and I were so honored being the first marriage he conducted. Were lucky to know him. He lives forever in the Underground Garage. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020

#LittleRichard has left us. An architect of Rock n Roll. For those who don’t know, his hit Tutti Frutti was given the “Got Me A Cadillac” (Dreamgirls), “New Girl in Town” (Hairspray) treatment – whitewashing his authentic brilliance w/o payment. Listen. https://t.co/h1owv5tSbP — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) May 9, 2020

Little Richard, founding father of rock and roll who broke musical barriers, has died. He was 87 https://t.co/pfzeaP3wv3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 9, 2020

There's no Beatles with Little Richard. (just to give a little perspective on his impact on music). There's no Jimi Hendrix without Little Richard (he learned all of that showmanship from the greatest & was fired because he lacked discipline and the work ethic Richard required). — Karen Hunter (@karenhunter) May 9, 2020

I met Little Richard when I was 13 or 14 at Aunt Kizzy’s in Marina Del Ray. The advice he gave me is invaluable. He was such a class act and I will never forget the time I sat at his table and he talked to me like I was his little bro. RIP Little Richard — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) May 9, 2020

The loss of a true giant. My sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends. https://t.co/nzTDmQtLm7 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 9, 2020

The Originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists….has left. You were AWESOME #LittleRichard!!! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well❤ pic.twitter.com/PsFH4SOUZy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 9, 2020

Little Richard started a genre of music known as rock ‘n roll. He wasn’t alone but he was there at the beginning. All modern music artists and fans owe him something. RIP. https://t.co/rc89PzIHBT — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) May 9, 2020

Just waking up to the news that Little Richard, the real king of rock and roll, has died. He was 87. Known for his fierce piano playing, high pitched voice and flamboyance, his style impacted many, from James Brown to Prince. #RolandMartinUnfiltered — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 9, 2020

#LittleRichard was a genius, pure and simple. He paved the way for (code for he was ripped off by)so many artists. Watch his YouTube performances to see what I mean. I met him on "Down and Out in Beverly Hills", in which he was hilarious. What a legacy. God bless you, Richard. https://t.co/Mz9UPzwYth — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 9, 2020

Little Richard was a black gay man who lived his life his life in conflict about his identity and sexual orientation. For those of us who are also black and gay, it was often painful to watch. I hope he was able to find peace in his life before his death.https://t.co/MdgvAwNYUq — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 9, 2020

Little Richard (1932-2020) consenting to pose with obscure opening act in Hamburg, 1962: pic.twitter.com/HRFyE3knJE — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 9, 2020

Little Richard, the Architect, with 4 fans. pic.twitter.com/1NllBVB8e7 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 9, 2020

R.I.P. Rock & Roll Legend Little Richard — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) May 9, 2020

There is no Rock and Roll without Little Richard. RIP to a true Legend. pic.twitter.com/DYsPXydz4C — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) May 9, 2020

#LittleRichard gifted in every way! His spirit and gifts he has given us through his talent lives on🔥🙏🏾 https://t.co/HypFCGZp2h — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) May 9, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]