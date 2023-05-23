The Daily Wire Ditches YouTube Completely — to Follow Tucker Carlson to Twitter Per Report

The Daily Wire will reportedly make all of their podcast shows available on Twitter beginning May 30.

According to Axios, the conservative media network is making the jump and throwing their support behind Elon Musk’s vision of making the platform a safe haven for free speech.

In a statement on Tuesday, Daily Wire’s CEO Jeremy Boring called Twitter “the largest free speech platform in the world.”

“If Elon Musk stands by his commitment to make Twitter a home for free speech and delivers on monetization opportunities and more sophisticated analytics for content creators, I imagine we will invest even more into the platform,” Boring said.

Currently, Daily Wire shows are uploaded in full length to their perspective YouTube channels. But after May 30, the full shows will only be available on Twitter and the company’s paywalled site, Daily Wire+.

This decision comes in the wake of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson deciding to bring his show to Twitter as well.

“Amazingly, as of tonight, there aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining in the world. The only one is Twitter. Where we are now,” Carlson said in the May 9 announcement.

According to Axios, Daily Wire has had their fair share of issues with YouTube. Back in April, Daily Wire host Matt Walsh had his YouTube channel demonetized over his comments about transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Since then, the company has been releasing his show on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com