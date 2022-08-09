‘The FBI Just Made Donald Trump President!’ Trump Adviser Told NBC News Reporter Raid Makes 2nd Term a Lock

An adviser to former President Donald Trump told NBC News National Political Reporter Marc Caputo that “The FBI just made Donald Trump president!” by searching Mar-a-Lago.

During Tuesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s José Díaz-Balart Reports, anchor José Díaz-Balart asked Caputo to weigh in on the political impact of Monday’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home.

“How is, politically, what happened in Mar-a-Lago yesterday playing for both Republicans and Democrats?” Diaz-Balart asked Caputo.

“I think both bases are incredibly stirred up,” Caputo said, adding that “for Democrats, it’s this hallelujah moment. Finally, something’s happening. The question is, what is that something?”

“And for Republicans, there was just this massive rally around the chief,” Caputo said.

Diaz-Balart also asked Caputo if the raid affects Trump’s political calculus, and Caputo shared what he’s hearing out of Trumpworld:

JOSE DIAZ-BALART: And, Marc, I mean, the former president has been tiptoeing around when or if he’s going to run and for president. Is this, do you think, weigh things either way? MARC CAPUTO: Yeah. I don’t know how tiptoeing it is. I mean, it’s been a turnkey operation, a run for president for more than a year. It’s it’s been a, kind of a question of when. In the past few months it’s been a question of when. And now Trump is pretty motivated to run, according to people I’ve spoken to, who spoke to him. The new debate you’re going to hear out of Trump world is, Trump is more and more talking about running, possibly announcing his run before the midterms, and that his advisers and people in his circle are divided about whether that’s a good idea or a bad idea to announce before or after the November elections, for 2024. One of his advisers told me, I’m not saying this is true, but this captures kind of the essence of how they perceive the situation. “The F.B.I. just made Donald Trump president.” Now again. I think that’s that’s not necessarily accurate, but that, that, that captures their feeling and their sense that this is a huge moment for Trump, both in getting him to run for office again and having that strong Republican support rally around him.

