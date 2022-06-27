‘The F*ck Wrong With You’: ESPN’S Kendrick Perkins Goes OFF on Draymond Green Calling Him ‘C*on’

NBA star Draymond Green is in hot water over comments he made regarding ESPN’S Kendrick Perkins.

On the latest episode of Green’s podcast he went after the “haters” and media commentators, specifically Perkins.

Green has previously called Perkins a clown over commentary made on his abilities in the sport. But this time, Green took it a little too far when comparing Perkins to another analyst Skip Bayless.

He said, “Kendrick Perkins, you act like this clown (Bayless) and it’s baffling to me. He could never be you, you know why he could never be you? Cause he never done it. You go up here acting like him. You don’t have to do that, buddy. You played, you did it, go talk about it or can you not?”

“I’d hope that you can, with all these hot takes, you make, you should be able to. You don’t have to act like that, my man, you don’t have to go up there you go — From being enforcer to c*on,” Green said. “How does that happen? At least you act like an enforcer. I didn’t really ever take you for one.”

Perkins was quick to respond, taking to Twitter to vent his frustrations in a two-minute rant.

“Hey, Draymond, you good? The fuck wrong with you? Didn’t you just win your fourth championship? What the fuck you worried about me? For what? You mad. You mad cause I’m doing it my way. And it’s happened to work. I’m doing it my way,” Perkins said.

“I ain’t gotta do it your way. I’m doing it my way. But look, forget the old media. Forget the new media. I’m gonna stand by the old law, right? And the old law says, Hey man, all that disrespect and all that whole shit or calling somebody a c*on, man, you got me fucked up!” he continued.

“Ain’t nothing a c*on about me. Ain’t no, c*on, ain’t none of that straight up. And here’s the thing, right? We all know dog. We all know you all buck in no bike. We know this. The NBA brothers know this. A lot of them that’s talking behind you — behind your back with the whispers,” Perkins said.

“They know this, they know you not gonna do nothing. This is proven. This is facts. We know that. So go on stop with all the tough talk,” he continued, “You could talk about me as an ESPN analyst, you could talk about my takes. You could talk about everything you want to do. I don’t give a fuck about that, but what you not gonna do is you not gonna disrespect me and call me no motherfucking c*on.”

“And I’m gonna stand on that. You talk about standing on something. I’m standing on that. That’s what I’m not gonna be, especially by you. When we all know you not gonna do nothing!” Perkins concluded.

Listen above via The Draymond Green Show.

