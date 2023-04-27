‘The Five’ Descends Into Chaos During Pronoun Discussion: ‘Don’t Compel My Language’

Fox News’ The Five flew into chaos when co-host Jessica Tarlov suggested that when discussing the topic of transgender people, it was respectful to use correct pronouns.

The exchange took place on the Thursday edition of The Five and a clip from the episode began to circulate on Twitter via Justin Baragona.

The group was originally discussing transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, whose former competitor Riley Gaines has been making headlines for speaking out against transgender athletes participating in women’s sports.

Tarlov pointed out “the tremendous spike in attacks and violent crime targeted at transgender people, because that’s something that’s going on all across the country.”

“It is important to treat people with dignity and respect when you are using or when you are talking about these issues. And part of that is using the correct pronouns,” Tarlov said.

“No,” said co-host Katie Pavlich. The same sentiment was echoed by another co-host Joey Jones.

“Yes it is. It doesn’t hurt you at all to call Lia Thomas–” Tarlov said.

Greg Gutfeld jumped into the conversation telling Tarlov that it wasn’t her right to tell them that.

“It makes me a liar,” Jones said.

“Don’t compel my language. Do not–you have no right to compel me to say anything. That’s the beauty of this world,” Gutfeld said.

As the conversation continued, they all agreed that Tarlov had the right to express her opinion but didn’t necessarily agree that they all had to comply.

“On the feminism issue though, women in general and feminists… are all supportive of trans people and trans rights. That doesn’t necessarily mean that we are immune to understanding the competitive aspect of what this is on the college level, the high school level and beyond…” Tarlov said.

As Jones was trying to toss to a commercial break, Gutfeld chimed in.

“There’s a trend in Jessica’s defense when she talked about the homeless and trans, that when you make a criticism, you then connect it to attacks against these groups. We should be able to criticize anything and not be blamed for a rise and attacks against trans. Trans are maybe a tenth of a percent of the population. You have to work really hard to go seek one out,” Gutfeld said.

Tarlov pushed back, saying, “To that point then, whenever we talk about gun violence and people point out that more white people are killed by cops than Black people are. That’s an important part of the conversation that you would bring up.”

The show then went to commercial break.

