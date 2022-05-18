The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Most Powerful’ in Media Party Returns to New York After Three Years

Cable and broadcast news stars flooded the Pool Lounge in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday night to celebrate the return of The Hollywood Reporter’s annual “Most Powerful People in New York Media” list.

After taking a few years off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the media bash returned this year, with stars mingling around the famed pool on the floor of the Seagram Building for the first time since 2019.

The news networks were well-represented. Several network chiefs made appearances at the event, including NBCUniversal chairman Cesar Conde, CBS News chief Neeraj Khemlani and new CNN boss Chris Licht.

Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Henchy mingled with Amber Ruffin and Questlove, while Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb stopped to snap some pictures with Geraldo Rivera.

Gayle King pulled a Helena Bonham Carter, showing up to the event with mismatched shoes — and managed to truly rock the look. The CBS anchor didn’t just opt for different colored heels, but actually wore a clog on one foot after injuring herself at home.

“I went to bed on Saturday, and I woke up Sunday to go pee, and I don’t know what it is, but the minute I touched the floor, I crumbled. I think it’s my Achilles,” King told Page Six of the injury.

Chris Licht caught up with Mediaite’s Colby Hall, while Mediaite founder Dan Abrams chatted with Charlamagne tha God.

In some strange pairings, Ann Coulter was spotted chatting with MSNBC hosts Katy Tur and later Ayman Mohyeldin near the bar.

In even more shocking news, Coulter actually complimented Mohyeldin on his coverage of the Middle East, despite the massive gulf in their views on the subject.

Don Lemon attended with his partner Tim Malone, who were seen laughing while sharing drinks with Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk — who has just become the oldest model to feature on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.

Naturally, Musk was a particularly sought-after guest, and mingled with several attendees, including The View’s Sunny Hostin and actor Eric Rutherford.

A New York City media party would, of course, be incomplete without at least one member of the Real Housewives. Franchise alum Carole Radziwill filled that role on Tuesday night.

But don’t expect her to go near the Real Housewives of New York City legacy spinoff.

“I have nothing else to say to them — Ramona alone — I would not go back,” Radziwill told Mediaite, referring to one of the franchise’s most controversial figures, Ramona Singer.

Emily in Paris heartthrob Lucien Laviscount was in attendance, and showed off his humble side by telling The Hollywood Reporter that he “got a little bit nervous” about mingling with people he had watched growing up.

92-year-old gossip columnist Cindy Adams was seated just outside the Pool Lounge with a notepad, looking to get some juicy details from the bash.

Several other reporters and media figures also made appearances at the event, including, list honorees Ben Smith, MSNBC’s Ari Melber and Lawrence O’Donnell, CNN’s Brian Stelter and CNN’s Oliver Darcy, Jeremy Peters of the New York Times, actress Caroline Rhea, Jenna Bush Hager, CBS News anchors Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson, Fox Business anchor Charles Payne, the Today Show’s Craig Melvin, and New York magazine’s Shawn McCreesh — who spent much of the night with Coulter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com