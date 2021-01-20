On the last day that the words President Donald Trump will be uttered without the prefix “former” — a celebratory occasion for some, a wistful one for others, and a disappointing failure of insurrection for yet others — photojournalists told the story a thousand words at a time.

Trump probably made his last big news as president overnight when he issued a slew of pardons — maybe not his last — but on Wednesday morning he took one last trip aboard Marine One to a farewell event at Joint Base Andrews, where he would take his last trip aboard Air Force One as president. That flight included a pass over the U.S. Capitol, site of the aforementioned insurrection, and of President-elect Joe Biden’s impending inauguration — where Marine guards rehearsed opening doors still visibly damaged from the attack — and one last look at Trump’s nuclear football.

Here’s the story in photos by journalists who have covered Trump for four years.

Les conseillers de Trump sont partis, ceux de Biden ne sont pas encore arrivés.

Les couloirs de la West Wing sont vides.

Sur les murs, plus de photos. Restent les crochets. pic.twitter.com/E55Qpsd65q — Jérôme Cartillier (@jcartillier) January 20, 2021

Donald Trump quittera la Maison Blanche dans 90 minutes pic.twitter.com/QMwVH6uKr5 — Jérôme Cartillier (@jcartillier) January 20, 2021

White House cleaning crews are scrubbing the press secretary’s office to prep for the arrival of @jrpsaki. The cleaners are all over the West Wing and residence this morning, Inauguration Day. Some Trump aides left notes behind for the new staffers. pic.twitter.com/H1VLXPJvTb — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 20, 2021

L’équipe Trump a laissé, en quittant la West Wing, un peu de lecture pour l’équipe Biden. pic.twitter.com/HNQ5b70YIc — Jérôme Cartillier (@jcartillier) January 20, 2021

Big traffic jam heading into JBA for Trump departure ceremony. Trump was hoping for a large crowd for the event. This means a lot of cars going through checkpoint to get on base. pic.twitter.com/MKP3lkPP82 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 20, 2021

Crowd has begun to gather for Trump departure ceremony. Some familiar and infamous faces from Trump era on hand. pic.twitter.com/EyDnbJlaDL — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 20, 2021

Maybe a dozen White House staff outside on South Lawn to see Trump off. Aide Keith Kellogg popped out of Diplomatic Reception Room to take a pic of final M1. pic.twitter.com/tT8qimoBdH — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 20, 2021

BREAKING — It was “the honor of a lifetime,” Trump tells us and mouths “thank you” to the press. He said he just wants to “say goodbye” and “we love the American people.” pic.twitter.com/l5m86NwZpF — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 20, 2021

Trump’s national security adviser @robertcobrien and Pence’s national security adviser @generalkellogg in Oval Office minutes after Trump departure from White House on Biden’s Inauguration Day. pic.twitter.com/WkVllANgZQ — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 20, 2021

Some snacks from what will be Trump’s last Air Force One flight pic.twitter.com/WrSYyyPdax — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) January 20, 2021

Trump children and partners all lined up next to stage pic.twitter.com/MZhR1O8o64 — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) January 20, 2021

“We love you,” President Trump tells the crowd before launching into a recitation of his accomplishments pic.twitter.com/6EL35Uau7l — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) January 20, 2021

21 gun salute for Trump pic.twitter.com/q0VebVga3z — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) January 20, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]