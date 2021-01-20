MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
On the last day that the words President Donald Trump will be uttered without the prefix “former” — a celebratory occasion for some, a wistful one for others, and a disappointing failure of insurrection for yet others — photojournalists told the story a thousand words at a time.
Trump probably made his last big news as president overnight when he issued a slew of pardons — maybe not his last — but on Wednesday morning he took one last trip aboard Marine One to a farewell event at Joint Base Andrews, where he would take his last trip aboard Air Force One as president. That flight included a pass over the U.S. Capitol, site of the aforementioned insurrection, and of President-elect Joe Biden’s impending inauguration — where Marine guards rehearsed opening doors still visibly damaged from the attack — and one last look at Trump’s nuclear football.
Here’s the story in photos by journalists who have covered Trump for four years.
A moving truck departs outside of the West Wing of the White House at dawn, before the 59th Presidential Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, DC on January 20, 2021. – Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president Wednesday, drawing a curtain on the most tumultuous administration of modern times and charting a new course to tackle Covid-19 and unite a splintered nation. Outgoing President Donald Trump entered the White House four years ago as a brash billionaire outsider, but he is being ousted by a polar opposite whose deep knowledge of Washington and personal scars will unquestionably set a different tone. (Photo by Al DRAGO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
A truck pulls away from the West Wing of the White House on US President Donald Trump’s final day in office on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Outgoing US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will depart the White House in Washington, DC, early January 20, 2021 en route to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Police officers walk along the inauguration parade route in front of the White House on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
A truck pulls away from the West Wing of the White House on US President Donald Trump’s final day in office on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Outgoing US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will depart the White House in Washington, DC, early January 20, 2021 en route to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Aids carry boxes to Marine One before outgoing US President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. – President Trump travels to his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 20, 2021. – President Trump travels his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to board Marine One as they depart the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. – President Trump travels to his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. – President Trump travels to his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT – A military aide carries the nuclear “football” with the equipment and nuclear codes to Marine One after US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania borded Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 20, 2021. – President Trump travels his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Outgoing US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. – President Trump travels his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Marine One with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump departs the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. – President Trump travels to his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Marine One carrying President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they departed from the White House flies over the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Two White House Marine sentries rehearse opening doors, one with a visible breakage from 06 January, before the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images)
Outgoing US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump(C) walk from Marine One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021. – President Trump travels his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Supporters of US President Donald Trump receive US flags at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, as they gather for Trump’s departure on January 20, 2021. – President Trump travels to his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for Trump’s departure on January 20, 2021. – President Trump travels to his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Ivanka Trump (C), husband Jared Kushner (C-L), their children, Eric (R) and Donald Jr. (2nd R), Tiffany Trump (L) and Trump family members stand on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland as they arrive for US President Donald Trump’s departure on January 20, 2021. – President Trump travels to his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Outgoing US President Donald Trump addresses guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021. – President Trump and the First Lady travel to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021. – US President Donald Trump travels to his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are greeted by Ivanka Trump (2nd R), husband Jared Kushner (R), their children, Eric (C-R) and Donald Jr. (C-L), Tiffany Trump and other Trump family members on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021. – President Trump and the First Lady travel to his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Preparations are made at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for the departure of outgoing US President Donald Trump on January 20, 2021. – President Trump travels to his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave as they board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021. – President Trump and the First Lady travel to his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]