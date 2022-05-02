The Met Gala Attendee You Are All Ruthlessly Mocking is NOT Jared Leto

By Kipp Jones
May 2nd, 2022
 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Twitter expressed its collective shock at Jared Leto‘s outfit Monday after the New York Times reported he had shown up to the annual Met Gala in a surprising getup.

The only issue was, the man identified as the singer and actor is actually an obscure Scandinavian fashion icon.

The New York Times tweeted an image of “Leto” wearing what was called “his take on the Gilded Glamour theme.”

People who commented on the Times’ tweet about the “30 Seconds to Mars” singer couldn’t believe the outfit, even if wearing it was the most Jared Leto thing of all time.

Vulture also tweeted the man in the image was Leto, and its followers reacted accordingly.

In any event, the man being called Jared Leto online wasn’t Jared Leto.

Tweets were deleted.

The Times was quickly corrected its the error to note it had accidentally mistaken Leto with Swedish fashion guru Fredrik Robertsson.

In an update of its gala coverage, the Times noted,

With deep and sincere regrets to the fashion gods and our audience, the mystery is solved and this is not Jared Leto. It’s Fredrik Robertsson, who identified himself as a creative director in 2019 in a Vogue story about his mysterious presence.

The Times also issued a correction on Twitter, stating,

Leto did attend the event Monday, although he sported a more traditional look.

