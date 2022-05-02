The Met Gala Attendee You Are All Ruthlessly Mocking is NOT Jared Leto

Twitter expressed its collective shock at Jared Leto‘s outfit Monday after the New York Times reported he had shown up to the annual Met Gala in a surprising getup.

The only issue was, the man identified as the singer and actor is actually an obscure Scandinavian fashion icon.

The New York Times tweeted an image of “Leto” wearing what was called “his take on the Gilded Glamour theme.”

People who commented on the Times’ tweet about the “30 Seconds to Mars” singer couldn’t believe the outfit, even if wearing it was the most Jared Leto thing of all time.

Apparently, this is not Jared Leto but it’s still the most Jared Leto thing to happen to Jared Leto. pic.twitter.com/BUX8qCMafG — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) May 3, 2022

Vulture also tweeted the man in the image was Leto, and its followers reacted accordingly.

Everyone trashes @MorbiusMovie and now look at what y’all did to Jared Leto https://t.co/MjNEzhlJkt — Jushin Thunder Cohen (@SeanyCohens) May 3, 2022

Dude looks like a Fear Factory album cover https://t.co/4HGMROfoSm — Eli (@eli_enis) May 3, 2022

Somebody needs to come and collect 2022 version of The Hell Priest and put him back in the puzzle box 😩 https://t.co/DX1bzW96Ol — x- Jo’s semi-bizarre life (@kindlejo_jo) May 3, 2022

In any event, the man being called Jared Leto online wasn’t Jared Leto.

Tweets were deleted.

The Times was quickly corrected its the error to note it had accidentally mistaken Leto with Swedish fashion guru Fredrik Robertsson.

In an update of its gala coverage, the Times noted,

