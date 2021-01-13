‘The President Of The United States Is An Insurrectionist!’ Sheila Jackson Lee Rips Trump and ‘White Supremacist’ Supporters

Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D) delivered a brief but powerful rebuke of President Donald Trump and his supporters during a House Rules Committee debate on Trump’s impending second impeachment.

On Wednesday morning, Rep. Jackson Lee declared on the floor of the House of Representatives that “The president of the United States is an insurrectionist!” — and that was just for starters.

“He led an insurrection against the United States of America,” Jackson Lee continued. “Prior to the January 6th attack by violent domestic terrorists, the president spoke to the crowd for 1 hour.”

Paraphrasing Trump’s instructions for the crowd to go to the Capitol and fight to overturn the certified Electoral College victory of President-elect Joe Biden, Jackson Lee went on to add that “The president provoked these domestic terrorists with words, with actions, and conduct that betray and have contempt and hostility to the national value of equal justice under the law.”

“Telling domestic terrorists, nearly all of them were white supremacists, many of them, who support him politically, who stormed the Capitol to derail Congress from completing its constitutionally required duty of counting and verifying the votes of presidential electors,” Jackson Lee said as the chair interrupted to say her time was up.

“He must be impeached!” Rep. Jackson Lee concluded.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

