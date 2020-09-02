The Rock Says He and His Family Are Recovering After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced Wednesday that he and his family recently tested positive for Covid-19, saying in an Instagram video that they’re recovering and “on the other side of it.”

Johnson said that he, his wife Lauren, and his two young daughters all tested positive recently, saying, “This has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family.”

Fortunately, he added, “I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We are on the other end of it, we are on the other side, we are no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy And we’ve gotten through Covid-19 stronger and healthier. And believe me, I am counting my blessings.”

“We’re well aware that it isn’t always the case that you get on the other end of Covid-19 stronger and healthier,” he continued, saying some of his close friends have lost their loved ones to the virus.

“We are counting our blessings, but we are good.”

