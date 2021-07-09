The Sun Newspaper Deletes Story Alleging CNN Reporter’s Affair With UK Ambassador to US

The Sun newspaper has deleted a story that alleged an affair between a CNN correspondent and the U.K. Ambassador to the United States, Politico reported Friday.

The British tabloid published a story in October of last year alleging an affair between British Ambassador Kim Darroch and former CNN senior diplomatic correspondent Michelle Kosinski, with the headline “UK’s US ambassador Kim Darroch investigated over fears he leaked classified White House secrets to CNN reporter lover.”

Darroch served as ambassador to the United States from 2016 to 2019.

Kosinski, who worked at CNN from 2014 to 2019 and now serves as an anchor at TRT World in Istanbul, hired a high-powered British law firm to fight the claims, the Daily Beast reported last October.

“The allegation our client provided sexual favors to the UK Ambassador in return for stories is also seriously defamatory and should not be republished,” a letter sent to The Sun and obtained by the Beast stated.

And now, The Sun’s report has been removed from its website.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com