Are aliens real? Have extraterrestrials made contact with the United States? Maybe, maybe not, and the U.S. government report doesn’t exactly provide a definitive answer.

You may have heard about this intel community UFO report in the past few weeks, but an unclassified version was finally released publicly Friday.

And right at the start, it flat-out says, “The limited amount of high-quality reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) hampers our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of UAP.”

The review looked at unexplained events within the past 17 years, with some showing “unusual flight patterns” and the intel community saying it’s probably “multiple types of UAP requiring different explanations.”

Some of these UAPs could be “natural atmospheric phenomena,” some could be “technologies deployed by China, Russia, another nation,” some could be a potential national security issue — but again, there’s no definitive conclusion reached thus far.

There is only one out of 144 instances they’re able to identify with “high confidence”: a “large deflating balloon.”

The report also says that “additional funding for research and development could further the future study of the topics laid out in this report.”

You can read the report here [PDF].

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com