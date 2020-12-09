The United States Marks a New Record High of Over 3000 Covid Deaths in a Single Day

By pretty much every metric, the coronavirus pandemic has been getting worse and is expected to continue that trend into the winter, even with vaccines on the horizon.

And on Wednesday, the United States hit yet another grim milestone — over 3000 coronavirus deaths in a single day.

Per the COVID Tracking Project, 3,054 people died of covid just today.

Total new daily cases are once again above 200,000, and hospitalizations are over 100,000.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.8 million tests, 210k cases, and a record 106,688 COVID-19 patients in US hospitals. There were 3,054 reported deaths today — the highest single-day total to date. pic.twitter.com/LcgzPJZdO6 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 10, 2020

The total seven-day average for covid deaths is at an all-time high and all these metrics are surging all over the country.

The 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths are at an all-time high as deaths are rising in throughout the country. The previous single-day record was on May 7 at 2,769 deaths. pic.twitter.com/4TXQFjpX7m — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 10, 2020

The FDA’s independent vaccine advisory committee is convening on Thursday.

