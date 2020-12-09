comScore

The United States Marks a New Record High of Over 3000 Covid Deaths in a Single Day

By Josh FeldmanDec 9th, 2020, 8:35 pm

Coronavirus - CDC Image

By pretty much every metric, the coronavirus pandemic has been getting worse and is expected to continue that trend into the winter, even with vaccines on the horizon.

And on Wednesday, the United States hit yet another grim milestone — over 3000 coronavirus deaths in a single day.

Per the COVID Tracking Project, 3,054 people died of covid just today.

Total new daily cases are once again above 200,000, and hospitalizations are over 100,000.

The total seven-day average for covid deaths is at an all-time high and all these metrics are surging all over the country.

The FDA’s independent vaccine advisory committee is convening on Thursday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: