The View Crowd Cheers When Sunny Hostin Predicts Trump ‘Is Going To Be In Jail Or On Trial’ During Campaign

The View co-host Sunny Hostin got a big cheer from the audience when she observed that ex-President Donald Trump “is going to be in jail or on trial” during the 2024 campaign.

On Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, the hosts covered the launch of South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott’s campaign and his impact on the rest of the field that’s still led overwhelmingly by Trump.

Joy Behar called Ron DeSantis “Ron DeFacsist” and said abortion would keep any of the GOP candidates from winning.

Hostin then noted that the bar for GOP candidates is now set at “Will you accept the results of the election,” and observed that a torrent of legal woes could dramatically improve chances for Scott and the rest of the field:

SUNNY HOSTIN: What was surprising to me is that he’s asking, you know, (Tom Llamas) is asking him, you know, will you, will you accept the vote? I mean, that’s such a low bar. (crosstalk) I can’t even believe we’re asking that. WHOOPI GOLDBERG: He kind of went “Uh… Yeah!”. SUNNY HOSTIN: There was like a little pause for me… SARAH HAINES: By the way, I keep saying Rick Scott. I mean Tim Scott. I think the big thing is that was also the bar that defined who would speak up and cross him. So it might be a low bar, but it was the deciding factor of who was loyal to Donald Trump and who was. SUNNY HOSTIN: Tim Scott was pretty supportive of Donald Trump for a long time… WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Yeah, that’s what irritated me yesterday… SARAH HAINES: He could have avoided that question. So the fact that he said yes, low bar but it’s a first step. SUNNY HOSTIN: But one other thing that we’re not talking about enough. We know that Georgia is probably going to indict Donald Trump in August. We know that. We know that he’s facing these New York cases. I think it’s 34 misdemeanor counts. We know that the Justice Department is looking at him. I just can’t imagine when it comes to 2024 that he’s not either going to be in jail or on trial. So I think that’s something that we need to continue to… (Applause) WHOOPI GOLDBERG: You remember, there is no law prohibiting him from running in jail. SUNNY HOSTIN: And wearing an orange jumpsuit. WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Wearing an orange jumpsuit. The law allows him to be in jail and be the president! Now? Do we need to make some changes?

Watch above via ABC’s The View.

