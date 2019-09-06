The View grilled actress Pamela Anderson over her romantic relationship with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, with co-host Meghan McCain calling Assange a “cyberterrorist.”

“I wouldn’t be a cyberterrorist, which he is. He put our national security at risk, our military and the lives of spies and diplomats at risk,” McCain told Anderson.

“How many people have the American government killed innocently, and how many has WikiLeaks?” Anderson retorted. This prompted cheers from someone in the audience, which made McCain address the audience directly.

“Calm down sir,” McCain said.

Other hosts of The View also had questions about Assange and his role in 2016 election interference.

“A lot of people say that — that as does the Mueller report – that Assange interfered in the 2016 election by conspiring with Russia by releasing hacked emails which hurt Hillary Clinton. It’s almost like– is he responsible for giving us Trump?” Joy Behar asked, which Anderson denied and blamed Clinton for the loss.

“What was he trying to do? What was his point because he really — he actually did hurt quite a few people. He actually did. And I want to know what did he think he was doing?” Whoopi Goldberg asked.

“Really his whole intention is to stop these senseless wars. Wars of business. It doesn’t help us. It doesn’t help anybody … a lot of people in France and Canada, aren’t too happy with America and how they meddle into everybody’s business,” Anderson said, again defending Assange.

“But he’s meddling in everyone’s business too,” Behar said.

Watch above, via ABC.

