The View Hosts Slam Tim Scott’s Comments About Race in America: He Has ‘Clarence Thomas Syndrome’

The hosts of The View were less than impressed with Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) announcing his bid for president in 2024.

Scott officially launched his campaign Monday morning and said, “We live in the land where it is absolutely possible for a kid raised in poverty, in a single-parent household, in a small apartment, to one day serve in the People’s House. And maybe even the White House.”

Sen. Tim Scott: “We live in the land where it is absolutely possible for a kid raised in poverty, in a single-parent household, in a small apartment, to one day serve in the People’s House. And maybe even the WH.” pic.twitter.com/STfsGdoWBy — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 22, 2023

The ladies of The View said while Scott had accomplished a lot during his time in office, it might not be enough to become president. A clip from the exchange was circulated on Twitter via The Recount.

“I think one of the issues that Tim Scott has, is that he seems to think, ‘because I made it, everyone can make it.’ Ignoring again, the fact that he is the exception and not the rule. And until he is the rule — then he can stop talking about systemic racism,” co-host Sunny Hostin said.

“He has Clarence Thomas syndrome,” Whoopi Goldberg added, referencing to the Supreme Court justice.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin began to list some of Scott’s work that has helped minority communities.

“Those are all great,” Goldberg said. “Look he’s done some good stuff. Okay. But if you are running for president, you gotta do more than that. You have to represent us as a nation and then say, and as a Black man, this is also how I feel. But you can’t pretend that it’s not there and that it’s not an issue for the people you are running for — the party you are running for. They are, in part, the problem.”

