The View’s Ana Navarro Blasts Accusations The Left Is Politicizing NYC Air Quality: ‘The Left Doesn’t Smell Opportunity; The Left Smells Fire’

The View’s Ana Navarro pushed back on those accusing the left of politicizing the New York City air quality crisis.

The exchange took place on the Thursday edition of The View where Whoopi Goldberg highlighted that there are “430 wildfires” in Canada that are causing smoke to head south into the United States.

“Oddly, this is being politicized,” Goldberg said before playing two clips from Fox News.

The first, featured Jeanine Pirro saying, “While Americans choke on the smoke, the far left smells an opportunity — Democrats are pumping up climate hysteria and bringing back, you guessed it, mask insanity.”

Another clip featured Sean Hannity saying, “As usual Democrats, they wasted no time. They went right to politicizing the crisis — I work out regularly. So I think I’m relatively in tune with my body. I think if it was difficult — If I was having difficulty breathing, I would notice.”

The View in-studio audience laughed as the camera’s cut back to the hosts who appeared bewildered at the statements from the Fox News personalities.

“Listen. The left does not smell an opportunity. The left smells fire and burning and smoke,” Navarro said. “I was coming in from Miami yesterday and you know, things are bad when it’s worse in New York than in Miami. And it smelled like when one of your hair extensions is in the curling iron for way too long.”

“I wouldn’t know,” replied Goldberg, jokingly.

“Everybody else here knows — we’re all flammable,” Navarro laughed. “I think yesterday teaches us that we’re all in one planet. We’re all in this together, whether we are Canadians or Americans, whether we’re Republicans or Democrats, or somewhere in the middle. And it’s just so stupid for us to keep denying what is now the undeniable.”

Watch above via The View.

