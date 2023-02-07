The View’s Joy Behar Argues In Favor Of Biden 2024 By Showing How Limber She Is — It Made Sense In The Moment

The View co-host Joy Behar made a novel argument in favor of President Joe Biden’s reelection bid that involved demonstrating how limber she is for the viewing audience.

President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, a topic that dominated political media.

On Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, host Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the show by discussing the climate in which Biden will deliver that speech, citing dismal polls and defending the president from those who say he should not run again.

Behar ran through a brief roasting of the GOP field, then argued in favor of Biden by showing how flexible she is at a similar age to the president:

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to the American people tonight. And he’s going to be going into it with historically low unemployment, more jobs with higher wages, lower gas prices and less inflation than the previous months. However, some of his poll numbers are still low. You know how I feel about polls. And there are calls for him not to seek a second term. We’ve got two years. I don’t know why are you calling for him to do anything except what he is supposed to do. But what message? I mean, it drives me crazy, it drives me crazy. So, you know, before they were like, well, you know, he’s not going to run. He’s not going to be he’s too old. And then he ran anyway and he won, Right? And then they said, Well, yeah, you did a UK. It was okay. But you know, now you all get out.

JOY BEHAR: He was old then!

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: About, you know, but I don’t understand if somebody is doing what they’re supposed to be doing for the nation, why are you in a rush? At least if you don’t want him in, then don’t vote for him but it’s two years before we got to make that decision. Why are people rushing?

JOY BEHAR: And look, look who he’s up against. He’s got flip flopper Nikki Haley. He’s got book burner DeSantis. He’s got Pence. Always a bridesmaid, never a bride.

SARAH HAINES: Yeah. Joy’s almost as good as Trump at nicknames.

JOY BEHAR: And then he’s got Trump who makes George Santos look like Abraham Lincoln. Stick it out, Joe!

JOY BEHAR: You know what I’m saying? You know, how can I just point out that Joe Biden and I are the same age? Would you say that I could not do my job for the next four years? Of course I can!

CROSSTALK.

JOY BEHAR: And the haters can go stick their heads in something because I’m not moving out of this seat.

SUNNY HOSTIN: I always point to you when my friends say things like Joe is too old. I’m like, Have you have you checked Joy Behar out?

SARAH HAINES: But you like backstage. You like, you stretch your legs. And I’m like, who are you?

JOY BEHAR: Do I have to do this again? (places leg on table)

SUNNY HOSTIN: I mean. I mean, I worked alongside you for six years. I think you’re getting better and better!

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: I don’t think that really counts…

SARAH HAINES: Okay, now I’m voting for you! I get it!