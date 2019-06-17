The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur ‘Blasts’ Elizabeth Warren Tax Plan — Or Does He?

The Young Turks founder and host Cenk Uygur “blasted” Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren‘s “economic patriotism” tax plan as a “goofy” exercise in “obvious political wordplay.”

So read a tweet promoting Uygur’s interview with Hill.TV’s Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti, an interview in which Uygur also heaped praise on Warren:

The drama in that construction stems from the fact that Mr. Uygur is a forceful advocate of Independent Vermont Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, and such a blasting would surely be a harbinger of the impending deathmatch between supporters of the two progressive darlings in the 2020 field. But is that drama real, or manufactured?

During the segment in question, Uygur took on criticism of Sanders’ embrace of the “Democratic Socialist” label by volunteering a contrast with Warren, albeit prefaced with praise.

“Now in terms of the word democratic socialism versus, I mean look, I really like Elizabeth Warren, I think she’s a wonderful progressive,” Uygur said, then blasted.

“I think economic patriotism, it’s a little goofy,” he said. “I mean, it’s an obvious political wordplay, right? In terms of democratic socialism, I call myself a capitalist, but I don’t want to tweak capitalism, I think that right now it’s absolutely runaway corporate socialism, I think it’s crony capitalism, the system is absolutely broken and needs to be repaired.”

He added that “whether you want to reform capitalism in a significant way or call at Democratic socialism, it doesn’t really matter. What matters is the policies.”

Uygur did not offer any criticism of Warren’s policies, but again blasted away at her labeling strategy, saying that Sanders is “not going to get cute and say ‘Oh it’s not Democratic socialism anymore, my consultants told me to call it something else, he’s just going to tell you why it’s the better system, and that’s what people really appreciate.”

Does all of this qualify as a “blasting?” Perhaps that’s in the eye of the beholder. There’s apparently a lot of “blasting” going on over at The Hill, and a quick perusal seems to place this episode at the lower end of the scale. Perhaps a “rip” might have been more apropos. Every website has to set its own guidelines for rips and blastings and eviscerations.

But on the Uygur scale, the commentary on Warren seems to fall well short of a blasting, at least by our standards. Our research shows that a Cenk Uygur “blasting” usually involves profanity and Sean Hannity.

Nevertheless, Uygur’s comments do show a clear favoritism for Sanders above Warren, and stripped of perfunctory praise, they also carry some fairly strong inferences about Warren’s sincerity and authenticity. And for what it’s worth, Uygur has pushed back on at least one other tweet from The Hill promoting the interview, but not the “blasts” tweet.

Still, I’d have gone with “rips,” and definitely would have included “goofy” in the headline.

Watch the clip above, via Hill.TV.

