‘There Was No Humanity on That Stage!’ Morning Joe Crew Rips Greg Abbott Uvalde Shooting Press Conference

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough and his crew went off on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott‘s press conference about the Uvalde school massacre, with co-host Willie Geist ripping the assembled officials as lacking in humanity.

Republicans and Fox News over the “bullshit” arguments they raise whenever there is a mass shooting, and the fear they engender in “freaks” who hoard firearms.

The massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas was again the dominant topic on Thursday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, including the press conference that was interrupted by former Texas Congressman and current Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke.

Scarborough decried the Texas officials “on stage calling [O’Rourke] a sick son of a bitch for actually bringing up guns,” and flipped it around.

“You talk about a sick son of a bitch, the guy called Beto a sick son of a bitch,” Scarborough said. “The sick son of a bitches were the ones up on that stage that keep, the freaks, little freaks on that stage, that keep passing gun legislation that allows 18-year-olds to go get weapons of war and gun down little children. Everything that Beto said, everything that he said to those reporters, is supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans. And that’s what’s really sick.”

“It was one big massive exercise in avoidance and it was painful to watch,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said. And when Geist and Scarborough brought up the common refrain about not “politicizing” tragedies by discussing guns, an incensed Brzezinski went off a little.

“They were so political on the stage, getting ready for their big meeting in Houston. They didn’t want to, they didn’t want to step on any toes before they go meet with Wayne LaPierre this weekend,” she said.

“There was no humanity on that stage,” Geist said. “They gave the pro forma statements about the horror of the day and the thoughts and prayers. But there was no humanity about 19 children and two teachers slaughtered in a classroom.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

