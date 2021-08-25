There’s a ‘Sniper Up on the Roof!’ Watch 8 Bat-Crap Moments From Anti-Mask Parents at School Board Meeting

A Colorado school board meeting repeatedly went off the rails thanks to the antics of anti-mask parents, including one who claimed to have seen a police “sniper up on the roof!”

As schools across the country fight with governors for the right to protect their communities with mask mandates, anti-mask parents are busily making spectacles of themselves at board meetings, including the most recent meeting of the Douglas County, Colorado board.

On Tuesday night, Kyle Clark of Denver’s KUSA live-tweeted the board meeting, flagging some jaw-dropping moments.

“This is my last warning”

The public comment period started out in relatively orderly fashion, with parents giving anti-mask speeches as the audience complied with the stand-don’t-applaud rule. But after a few violations, the board president issued a “last warning,” during which one parent was intercepted by a deputy as he waved some sort of literature at the board.

“A Psychotic Break”

One impassioned parent delivered a stemwinder that built suspense over which side she was talking about — ranting that a “small but vocal portion of our society has lost touch with reality” — but about halfway through, the answer became clear: “I will not comply” with mask mandates.

After another speech, the crowd acted up again, and the board president called for a break — threatening not to return. The parents heckled them as they went to break.

Another parent got more than a full minute into her speech before she referred to principals who enforce the guidelines as “the Mask Gestapo.”

When Dr. Eiko Browning spoke remotely in favor of mask mandates and other public health measures, parents stood up and turned their backs on the board. The camera cut away after a few seconds.

When School Board Director Krista Holtzman tried to correct “some of the misinformation” that was aired during the public comments, the crowd heckled her, and another break had to be called.

Director Elizabeth Hanson explained to the crowd how the mask mandate issue had deluged her with emails, and resigned as board secretary because she simply “can’t” respond to all of them.

And then there was the most jaw-dropping moment, when former school board candidate Andy Jones claimed to have seen a police “sniper up on the roof,” whom he said was placed there “because you fear the parent voice.”

Watch above via Douglas County Schools.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com