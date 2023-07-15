‘There’s Been a Bit of a Coronation!’ Fox’s Will Cain Complains About Biden’s $72 Million Haul — Hegseth Downplays

Fox News host Will Cain complained about the size of President Joe Biden’s $72 million fundraising haul as an indication “there will be a coronation” among Democratic candidates, while co-host Pete Hegseth downplayed it.

The Biden campaign reported a $72 million take in the second quarter and $77 million in cash on hand.

On this week’s edition of Fox & Friends Saturday, Cain saw the size of the haul — which he noted was more than double Trump or any other candidate at this time — as a disappointing sign of Biden’s strength — while Hegseth and Nicole Saphier pointed out that Trump from 5 years ago is ahead of Biden now:

WILL CAIN: There’s been a bit of a coronation! I think that’s fair to say. Coronation may be the right word, but there is no debate. There will literally be no debate over who the Democratic nominee for president will be. And that’s reflected in the latest fundraising on the side of the DNC, where $72 million were raised by Joe Biden in the second quarter of this year. Now, here’s a little context. Donald Trump, in that same period, 35 million. Ron DeSantis 20 million. Now, here’s the other challengers to Joe Biden in the Democratic primary. RFK 6 million. Marianne Williamson, not pictured there, by the way, will be a guest this week on the Will Cain podcast, where we’re going to vigorously debate the issues. But Joe Biden, he is obviously going to be your guy with $72 million. NICOLE SAPHIER: Well, like you said, to put it into context, but let’s actually put it into context. Sure. Joe Biden has raised $72 million to this point, but in 2019, Trump raised 105 million at this point. 2011, Obama, 86 million. So really, in that context, I would say it’s lackluster and that’s reflected in the polls. You don’t really have very many people excited about Joe Biden’s reelection. PETE HEGSETH: I mean, it’s actually when you look at those numbers, too, there’s some stunningly low numbers in there, too. I mean, Mike Pence at $1.2 million. You, the former vice president, attempting to raise money, DeSantis did that 20 million in a portion of the quarter. But still, most of that money came upfront and it’s dried up since. Important to note what you said, Doctor, that Joe Biden has the DNC. So none of these other candidates have a fundraising arm of the entire party. Joe Biden’s not raising any of this. The machine is raising this to prepare it for him or whomever might come after him. So his folks will try to spin this as a good number. But in reality, it’s mediocre. It’s part of the slow rollout they’ve had in their reelect. And as this is happening, more and more people, including The New York Times, are now coming out and saying, should it really be Joe?

