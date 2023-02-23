‘There’s No Taint Here’: Expert on MSNBC Says Trump Jury Blabber Won’t Affect Indictments

Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman told MSNBC hosts that the media blitz by Fulton County Grand Jury foreperson Emily Kohrs won’t prevent former President Donald Trump from being indicted for election crimes.

Part of the report from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia was released last week, and Kohrs went on a much-criticized media tour Tuesday. Kohrs gave her first TV interview to Blayne Alexander of NBC News, which debuted on NBC Nightly News.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Litman and State Attorney for Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg joined Alexander and the rest of the MJ crew to discuss the effect Kohrs might have.

While Aronberg and Litman both agreed the interviews were ill-advised but would not pose any threat to indicting Trump, Litman said “There’s no taint here” so he gets the headline:

WILLIE GEIST: Does this actually impact the possibility that there might be indictments in the case? HARRY LITMAN: Oh, the possibility of their indictments, I can’t see It’s implicating because Fani Willis is going to make her own judgment. That’s one of the points that Dave. I substantially agree with him is making. Look, this was like an exercise that goes to her and then the real indictments happened. Of course, anything that’s at all unorthodox, and Lord knows this is unorthodox, will be the basis for motions when the defense comes to the table. But there’s no taint here. This, in fact, although she is talking out of school, she’s not doing anything against the law. It’s the, it’s been, they’ve been discharged now. And, you know, her media tour, it’s it’s imprudent, but really, there’s no basis at all for challenging any indictment that comes out.

He wrapped up by noting the uproar Kohrs is creating is “making us neglect the headline”:

She as much as told us that they’re recommending the first ever indictment of the former president, United States, plus probably several well-known names… That’s the seismic event. And when it occurs, I think this will be a little rumble that will, yes, defense will try to do whatever they can with this and anything that happens, but there’s no legal basis to challenge.

Watch above via MSNBC’s The Last Word.

