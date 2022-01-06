‘There’s the Big Jew, Let’s Get Him!’ Schumer Recalls How Capitol Police Helped Him Flee ‘Nasty, Racist, Bigoted Insurrectionists’

In a floor speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recalled the harrowing experience of fleeing from the rioters with the help of the Capitol Police, including how they had called out “There’s the big Jew, let’s get him!”

“To borrow from President Franklin Roosevelt,” Schumer began, “the violent insurrection of January 6th was a day that will live forever in infamy, a permanent stain in the story of the American democracy, and the final, bitter, unforgivable act in the worst president in modern times.”

To mark this anniversary, Schumer continued, members of the House and Senate, their staffs, President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris were at the Capitol, “and one of our purposes is to share memories and commemoration of that day.”

The New York senator expressed his solidarity with his colleagues and staff “who struggle to get through today,” saying “you are not alone — we are here by your side.”

“Let me share my personal experience on that day,” he then said, describing it as similar to the opening sentence of Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities: “the best of times, the worst of times.”

The “best of times” included learning around 4:00 am that Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff had won their runoff elections in Georgia, throwing control of the Senate to the Democrats, and Schumer described how he had been unable to get back to sleep so he drove to Washington and arrived on the Senate floor at 1:00 pm “for the first time as the putative majority leader.”

However, as Schumer recounted, things quickly turned:

Within 45 minutes of sitting there and watching the beginning of counting the ballots, a police officer in a big flak jacket and a large rifle grabbed me firmly by the collar like this — I’ll never forget that grip — and said to me, “Senator, we got to get out of here. You’re in danger.” We walked out the Senate chamber door, made a right turn, went through another door. This happed to be captured on the videotape above and it was shown at the impeachment trial, although I didn’t even know they had the tape until I saw it at the impeachment trial. But we go through the door. You don’t see us for 20 seconds. And then we are running out of the door at full speed. I was within 30 feet of these nasty, racist, bigoted insurrectionists. Had someone had a gun, had two of them blocked off the door, who knows what would have happened? I was told later that one of them reportedly said “There’s the big Jew, let’s get him.”

Schumer condemned these remarks, saying “bigotry against one is bigotry against all,” and his shock at seeing the confederate flag “flying in this dear Capitol,” describing it as “just one of many searing, grotesque images of that unimaginable, most un-American day.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

