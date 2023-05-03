‘These Guys Should Hug Me Too:’ Howard Stern Genuinely Sad Black Basketball Players ‘Ignore’ Him While Courtside

Radio host Howard Stern went on a bizarre rant about not being acknowledged by Black basketball players while attending games in courtside seats.

The conversation took place on the Monday edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show recorded live in Miami Beach, to mark the opening of his brand-new SiriusXM studio. While chatting with co-host Robin Quivers, the topic of the NBA playoffs arose.

“The Knicks have been very kind to me. They put me right in the front row. That’s when I knew I was famous. When I, you know, I have courtside, they put me courtside and the Black players won’t come over and say hello to me, but they go over to Spike Lee,” Stern lamented.

“They don’t acknowledge you at all?” Quivers asked.

“No. I’ll be sitting next to Tracy Morgan or Chris Rock. You know, they seat you where they seat you. And a lot of times when I’m there, I’m next to Tracy Morgan, who is so funny. And he’s sitting there and like, couple of the players will come over. They like give him that bro shake and stuff. And I’m like — these guys should hug me too. I mean, what am I? I grew up in a Black neighborhood, you know what I mean? I mean they should know that. But I get ignored,” Stern said.

When Quivers asked Stern why he believed that was happening, he chalked it up to him being “a white guy.”

“You think it’s a racial thing? I’m sure they talk to some white people,” Quivers said.

“No, not that I saw. I want them to. I want them to talk to me,” Stern said. “I want them to come up and go, ‘Hey Howard, fan of the show or something.’ I don’t get that. And, you know who comes up to me sometimes — the referees. White guys and Black guys, they’ll come up to me, White referees and Black. Like, ‘Hey Howard, hey.’ But yeah, a lot of the White referees. So I’m like, oh, is everything racial now? Can I get a shout-out from some of the players?” Stern said.

As the conversation continued, he said, “I just get upset. I’m like, you know, fame to me is very important. I’ll admit it. I like people to recognize me.”

“They might be recognizing you. Just not speaking to you,” Quivers said.

“Yeah, maybe they don’t like me. I don’t know,” Stern said. “I’d like to think it’s a White thing, not my personality. I hope it’s racial. That’s all.”

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com