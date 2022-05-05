‘These Lunatics Want WWIII’: NBC, New York Times Ripped For Reporting U.S. Intel Helped Sink Russian Ship

NBC News and the New York Times and were both ripped on Twitter Thursday for reporting the U.S. provided Ukraine with the intelligence needed to sink a Russian cruiser last month.

On April 11, the Ukrainian forces landed two missile strikes on the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet. It sank shortly thereafter.

NBC and the Times both reported Ukraine could not have struck the ship without the help of U.S. intelligence.

The Times reported,

The targeting help, which contributed to the eventual sinking of the flagship, the Moskva, is part of a continuing classified effort by the Biden administration to provide real-time battlefield intelligence to Ukraine. That intelligence also includes sharing anticipated Russian troop movements, gleaned from a recent American assessment of Moscow’s battle plan for the fighting in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, the officials said.

The administration has sought to keep much of the battlefield and maritime intelligence it is sharing with the Ukrainians secret out of fear it will be seen as an escalation and provoke President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia into a wider war.

Users on Twitter wondered why the outlets did not refrain from running the story, given the concerns that the information could drag the U.S. into a direct conflict with Russia.

