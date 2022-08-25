‘They Are Trying to Get Me Killed’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Rages Against MSNBC Op-Ed After Being Swatted Twice

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined Steve Bannon’s podcast on Thursday to rail against the media and the recent “Swatting” that has happened now two nights in a row at her home.

“Is the left trying to have you assassinated, ma’am?” Bannon, a fan of bombastic rhetoric, asked at one point in the lengthy discussion.

“Yes, they are trying to have me murdered. They are trying to get me killed. And sometimes they’re trying to kill me themselves or they’re desperate and they’re being arrested for trying to do that,” Greene answered.

“Steve, last night I was swatted for a second time. A second time, two nights in a row happened to me,” Greene added, noting that the SWAT team was sent to her home for a second night on Wednesday after a prank caller called 9/11 with a false story of a dangerous disturbance at Greene’s Georgia home.

“But I want, I just want to give massive credit shout out from police here. They are not stupid. Even though the people over at Media Matters probably thinks they are. But they are not stupid. They are fantastic. And they are on to what is happening. But it’s very dangerous,” she continued.

The so-called “swatting” incidents at Greene’s home have been widely condemned and the dangerous prank is deemed an aggravated misdemeanor in Georgia punishable by up to a year in jail.

“It’s very dangerous, Steve, because we haven’t found this person or it maybe a group of people, but whoever it is and whatever they are, their ideology is set,” Greene concluded.

Bannon, the former manager of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, also asked Greene about what critics have dubbed her anti-trans rhetoric, which she believes is inspiring the “swatting.”

“NBC News all these articles coming up saying you ‘declared war’ on trans kids and you are a hater,” said Bannon, asking for Greene to respond. “Are you a hater?”

“They are trying to get me killed, those media companies they are responsible for trying to get me killed by those horrific headlines,” Greene responded, noting she “should sue” MSNBC and NBC.

Bannon and Greene were apparently discussing a recent op-ed published on MSNBC.com in response to Greene putting for a bill banning “gender-affirming care for transgender minors across the country.”

Bannon references the article’s title, “Marjorie Taylor Greene officially declares war on the trans community,” in his question.

Greene went on to defend her position on the trans community and said, “I’m trying to protect children” from “sexual child abuse.” She went on to argue that her bill would protect children’s “innocence” and would not stop any adult from making choices about their body after they turn 18.

“But these people saying things like that, they’re going to cause me to get killed. If something happens to me, my blood will be on their shoulders. It will be their responsibility,” Greene concluded.

“The liars in the media are the biggest enemy we have. Steve and I thank God for you as you fight them every single day. And we have to continue to do it because the liars in the media, you know, here’s one thing. You think about this. The freedom of press is not the freedom to lie. And that is the absolute truth,” she concluded.

Watch the full interview at Rumble.

