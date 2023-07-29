‘They Have Him Dead To Rights!’ Kellyanne Conway’s Ex Tells CNN Trump Evidence Is ‘Literally A Smoking Arsenal’

George Conway — ex-husband of ex-Trump senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway — told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Jack Smith has ex-President Donald Trump “dead to rights” with a “smoking arsenal” of evidence.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, Coope0r hosted Conway to talk about the news that broke Thursday afternoon: that Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed three additional charges against Trump — one additional count of unlawful retention of National Defense Information and two new obstruction counts based on allegations that Trump and co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira attempted to delete surveillance video footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club in the summer of 2022.

Conway basically said Trump is screwed:

COOPER: What stood out to you?

GEORGE CONWAY, CONSERVATIVE LAWYER AND WASHINGTON POST CONTRIBUTING COLUMNIST: I mean, everything stands out to me and they have him dead to rights. They had him dead to rights back when they executed the search warrant, and they came up with those documents.

I mean, there is literally a smoking arsenal here. I mean, people are making a big deal about what we saw in the superseding indictment yesterday, but the fact of the matter is, it’s just icing on a very, very large cake of mind bogglingly inculpatory evidence against Donald Trump. I mean, he’s like a never ending bottomless pit of illegality.

I mean, here, he is basically, by asking his workers to destroy the videotape. I mean, he was obstructing justice, but maybe he wasn’t just obstructing justice, he was obstructing justice about his prior efforts to obstruct justice, because those videotapes showed how he and Walt Nauta moving these boxes around and it was just like in the Mueller report, the Mueller report explains how Trump tried to get his White House counsel to get the special counsel, then Bob Mueller to resign.

And then when it hits the newspapers that he did that, Trump asked the White House counsel to write a false memo saying that it didn’t happen. And again, he’s obstructing justice about obstructing justice.

He’s like, a Matryoshka doll of criminality, this man, and it’s just — he is not making it any easier for himself anything. It’s sort of he’s being unfair himself, because he’s making it so easy for prosecutors. One-tenth of the evidence that they have could put him away for the rest of his life.

COOPER: I mean, I guess it shouldn’t surprise anybody but it is still, to me disturbing the degree to which he had no compunction about involving, you know, a guy who works in the property management and this guy, Nauta, who you know, is clearly are loyal to him, but you know, low-level employees who can’t afford attorneys of their own.

I mean, these are the people he reached down to, to do his dirty work and they were scurrying around, you know, asking questions about — you know, they didn’t know how to erase the security cameras. And so now they expose themselves to other people, because they’re asking, you know, again, because that’s what the boss wants.