‘They Will Ruin My Life’: Cassidy Hutchinson Was Petrified To Use ‘Trump World’ Lawyer — Begged ‘Big Trump Supporter’ Dad For Help

Former Trump staffer and bombshell Jan. 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson was so petrified to use a Trumpworld lawyer that she begged her biological father — a “big Trump supporter” — for help.

On Thursday, the January 6 committee released two more transcripts of Hutchinson’s testimony, which was given on September 14 and September 15, 2022.

Among the many jaw-dropping revelations was a chilling and rather personal illustration of just how badly Hutchinson wanted to avoid using an attorney connected to former President Donald Trump.

In her Sept. 14 deposition, Hutchinson spent a good 30 pages explaining the many attempts she made to avoid ending up with Trump-paid former White House lawyer Stefan Passantino. She told her mother, after she’d retained Passantino, just how frightened she was, and recounted how her QAnon-believing aunt and uncle offered to put up their house to help her, but her Trump-supporting father turned her down:

I remember having a conversation with my mom a few days later. And my mom and I are close. We’re not extremely close. And I hadn’t really talked to her about a lot of this throughout this period. Like, she knew I was looking for attorneys, and she asked me, like, “Aren’t you really happy? Like, this is great. I’m so happy that, like, they connected you with someone.” And I remember saying to her, like, kind of snarly laughing, saying, “No, I’m fucked.” And she was like, “What? What do you mean?” And I was like, “No. I am completely indebted to these people,” and I was like, “And they will ruin my life, Mom, if I do anything that they don’t want me to do.” And she was like, “Well, what would you possibly do?” She was like, “There is nothing that they can do to you.” And, at that point, I just remember being like, I can’t delve into these conversations. But that was always a thought in the back of my mind, and I was scared. Even in the days — like, as I had been speaking with Eric and Susie Wiles and David Safavian I can never say his last name — and I still — I was communicating with my aunt and uncle, who I had not spoken with in years because they are QAnon fans, but they were looking to refinancing their house to free up money so I could not have to go back to Trump world. Like, they understood why I didn’t want to. I don’t have a relationship with my biological father, but I went to his house one night. I drove up to New Jersey, and I went to his house one night and begged him — it’s probably one thing I regret in all of this, I wish I didn’t stoop to that level, because it was a no — but I begged him to help me. I said I would pay him back, like, “Name your interest rate.” Like, “I just need help.” And I remember saying to him, “You have no idea what they’re going to do to me.”

