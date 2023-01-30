CNN Interview With GOP House Oversight Chairman On Evidence For Biden vs. Trump Investigations Goes Viral: ‘Things Can In Fact Get Stupider’

CNN’s Pamela Brown and Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, shared a remarkable exchange on CNN Sunday night, which quickly went viral after being shared online.

In the exchange, Brown presses Comer as to why his committee will investigate “influence peddling” regarding President Joe Biden’s retention of classified documents, but not in regard to former President Donald Trump’s retention of classified documents, which was on a much larger scale.

“If someone can show me evidence that there was influence peddling with those classified documents that were in the possession of President Trump, then we would certainly expand that…” Comer replied to Brown after being asked about not investigating Trump.

“But do you have evidence of the classified document, influence peddling from Biden? And it sounds like you don’t, you’re looking into it, but why wouldn’t you look into it in the same way with Trump?” Brown pushed.

“We have evidence that the Biden family has been very cozy with people from the Chinese Communist Party. We have evidence that Hunter Biden was receiving payments that were linked directly to the Chinese Communist Party through those Chinese energy companies. We’re very concerned about all the money…” Comer replied as Brown interjected.

“How is that connected to classified documents?” Brown asked.

“Well, we don’t know,” Comer admitted.

“We want to look, we see there’s one e-mail that’s been identified that is suspicious that we want to look into. We want to make sure that there’s one email that was on Hunter Biden’s laptop wasn’t one of the classified documents. So I think there’s ample reason to be concerned,” Comer shot back.

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar shared the clip online Sunday evening within 24 hours it had received over 2 million views.

Vanity Fair’s Molly Jong-Fast shared the clip and noted, “Things can in fact get stupider.”

Things can in fact get stupider https://t.co/Eaj3PiUbRZ — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 30, 2023

Robert Maguire of the non-profit Citizens for Ethics commented, “Just a stunning dereliction of duty. Trump brought in tens of millions of dollars as president from businesses he refused to divest, which were used by special interests and foreign governments to enrich him while currying favor with him and his administration.”

Just a stunning dereliction of duty. Trump brought in tens of millions of dollars as president from businesses he refused to divest, which were used by special interests and foreign governments to enrich him while currying favor with him and his administration. https://t.co/IyPpSa0FwX — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) January 30, 2023

Mother Jones’s David Corn brought up a $2 billion Saudi investment in Jared Kushner, replying, “I know of 2 billion reasons Comer and the House Republicans should look at the Trump family regarding influence peddling and overseas dealings. Happy to chat.”

I know of 2 billion reasons Comer and the House Republicans should look at the Trump family regarding influence peddling and overseas dealings. Happy to chat, @JamesComer. https://t.co/1abo0HmdJT — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 30, 2023

Below are more replies from social media users:

GOP leaders are counting on Comer to preserve the credibility of a committee chock full of conspiratorial wackos. That is frightening. https://t.co/kDrThOGmou — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) January 30, 2023

We have no evidence? https://t.co/aqK7WV5ucY — jim manley (@jamespmanley) January 30, 2023

Living in a post-intelligent world is a trip https://t.co/AaW5wfWlvo — Lisa Braun Dubbels (@lisadubbels) January 30, 2023

Republican hypocrisy on full display. How can you launch an investigation without any evidence? This is a politically-driven fishing expedition — full stop. Lots of political stunts, not a lot of problem-solving. https://t.co/4rlW333s7w — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) January 30, 2023

