Two More Officers Who Responded to Jan. 6 Attack Die by Suicide (UPDATED)

A third police officer who responded to January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol has died by suicide, reported CNN on Monday, citing the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia.

Gunther Hashida follows Jeffrey Smith and Howard Liebengood as police officers who died by suicide after the riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump — which sought to prevent the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory as president. Smith was an MPD officer, while Liebengood was a Capitol Police officer.

In addition to the three, Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick succumbed to his injuries while confronting the rioters.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to “help support his memorial service and his family in the loss of his love and guidance.”

News of Hashida’s death comes one week after the first hearing by the U.S. House select committee investigating the events surrounding the riot.

UPDATE — 10:45 pm: It was reported on Monday night that a fourth officer who responded to the storming of the Capitol also died by suicide. Kyle DeFreytag, 26, was found dead on July 10, according to his mom and the Metropolitan Police Department. He had been an MPD officer for five years.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com