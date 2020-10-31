comScore

WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Rally in Newtown, Pennsylvania on Saturday

This Happened: Several News Outlets Debunked ‘Fake Melania’ Conspiracy Theory — But Some Blue-Checks Remain Unconvinced

By Tommy ChristopherOct 31st, 2020, 8:26 am

Saul Loe/AFP via Getty Images

Two major news outlets have actually gone on record debunking a popular — if jocular — theory that First Lady Melania Trump has been replaced on the campaign trail by a lookalike.

The “fake Melania” theory has bubbled up before, and exploded on Friday as a top trending topic on Twitter — along with articles debunking it by Buzzfeed and USA Today.

The latest iteration of this claim — which dates back several years — is based on recent photos and videos that Twitter users say clearly do not resemble Mrs. Trump, or what they perceive to be her typical behavior.

According to USA Today, these perceptions are false, explaining “There’s no body double — just distorted video, anomalous photos, and coincidence.”

That hasn’t stopped many Twitter blue-checks from continuing to have fun with the narrative, and others from criticizing it.

Three years of debunkings haven’t stopped it, but think about this: if there really were a secret Melania being used to dupe the American public, don’t you think “they” would get someone more authoritative to publish their fake debunking? Or is that just what you’d expect them to do?

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: