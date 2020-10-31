This Happened: Several News Outlets Debunked ‘Fake Melania’ Conspiracy Theory — But Some Blue-Checks Remain Unconvinced

Two major news outlets have actually gone on record debunking a popular — if jocular — theory that First Lady Melania Trump has been replaced on the campaign trail by a lookalike.

The “fake Melania” theory has bubbled up before, and exploded on Friday as a top trending topic on Twitter — along with articles debunking it by Buzzfeed and USA Today.

The latest iteration of this claim — which dates back several years — is based on recent photos and videos that Twitter users say clearly do not resemble Mrs. Trump, or what they perceive to be her typical behavior.

According to USA Today, these perceptions are false, explaining “There’s no body double — just distorted video, anomalous photos, and coincidence.”

That hasn’t stopped many Twitter blue-checks from continuing to have fun with the narrative, and others from criticizing it.

Body double always wears shades and that awful wig https://t.co/sDSPenYB23 — I Hate Feminista Jones (@FeministaJones) October 30, 2020

Melania proving she’s still undecided. https://t.co/0Mk19Camad — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 30, 2020

This is… I mean… this isn’t… I mean… https://t.co/mesdSQNW6I — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2020

What do you do when your wife refuses to support your effort to destroy democracy? If you are @realDonaldTrump , you bring in a stand in. #fakemelania https://t.co/5dCvMAKC3o — Kim Weaver (@KimWeaverIA) October 25, 2020

I’m full blown in on this conspiracy theory cause COME ON https://t.co/oKyna0gYjo — Sarah Colonna (@sarahcolonna) October 25, 2020

Poor woman will be dead by Wednesday https://t.co/FEK5eU95Pr — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) October 31, 2020

I’ve never believed the “fake Melania” conspiracy theories but surely this is her stunt double? https://t.co/k1zojr66Ur — LJ Charleston (@LJCharleston) October 30, 2020

Fake Melania is on the campaign trail. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) October 25, 2020

Melania issued a statement the other day that she was still coughing too much from COVID and wouldn’t be joining Donald on his goodbye tour. Now it appears there’s a fake happy Melania who’s with him. Hmm. Oh and where’s Bill Barr? — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) October 25, 2020

Body double always wears shades and that awful wig https://t.co/sDSPenYB23 — I Hate Feminista Jones (@FeministaJones) October 30, 2020

Harpo, who dis woman? https://t.co/cFcwZUZZ2I — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) October 30, 2020

I know a damn understudy when I see one https://t.co/9ltm2EEAi7 — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) October 30, 2020

This is truly the dumbest timeline. Please stop the insane conspiracy theories folks https://t.co/hv68Of3s3M — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 30, 2020

Three years of debunkings haven’t stopped it, but think about this: if there really were a secret Melania being used to dupe the American public, don’t you think “they” would get someone more authoritative to publish their fake debunking? Or is that just what you’d expect them to do?

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]