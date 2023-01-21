‘This Interview Is About To Get Weird!’ Chris Wallace Challenges Frozen Star Comically Hard Over ‘Let It Go’ Empowerment Message

CNN anchor Chris Wallace gave Frozen star Idina Menzel a comically tough grilling over the theme of that film’s anthemic chart-topper “Let it Go” — and even seemed to change her mind.

The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace feature Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Queen of Broadway Idina Menzel.

In his interview with Menzel, Wallace took a point of personal privilege to “go deep” with Menzel about something he said has nagged him about the song — how exactly is it empowering?:

WALLACE: All right, here’s where this interview is about to get a little weird! I want to spend some time talking about Let It Go. Because I don’t get it. And here’s, you’re looking at me like, oh, my gosh.

I didn’t get it when I saw the movie. I didn’t get it when every one of my grandchildren were singing the darn song. I mean, it’s a great song, but it’s supposed to be about women or a girl’s empowerment.

But in fact, it’s about a girl who is so messed up with her curse that she decides to give into it. And you know, as the line goes, let the storm rage on. And in fact, I, even preparing for this interview, I even read an interview with the songwriters who said when they wrote that song, they didn’t know whether you, Elsa, was a villain or a hero. I’m going deep here.

MENZEL: That’s a lot of things and some things that I’ve thought about before.

Okay, so why do you think it’s not a song of empowerment? Let the storm rage on. She’s been holding these, all of her powers. She has to hold it back, she has to wear these gloves because if she really allows herself to be herself, and to unleash this power, she might hurt people in her life. She’s already hurt her sister, so she’s been holding on to it and keeping it and concealing it and keeping it inside.

And so, to me, it’s about, you know, especially as women, letting our– embracing that thing that makes us so powerful, that makes perhaps even ferocious that makes us extraordinary in the world and not being afraid to share that and be ourselves so that’s empowerment.

WALLACE: Idina, I promise to let it go go after this, but she locks herself in an ice castle. Why is that a good thing?

MENZEL: I love that you’re telling me the plot in this interview. Okay, so yeah, she’s locked herself in her ice palace because she feels like an outsider. She’s been ostracized, no one loves her, she’s alone. So, she locked herself in this ice castle. You’re right. I’m faltering here.

WALLACE: All right, let’s move on.