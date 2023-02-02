‘This is a Phony Scandal’: Geraldo Rivera Battles Hannity On Biden Classified Docs Story

Geraldo Rivera and Sean Hannity went head-to-head over the significance of classified documents found at homes and offices belonging to President Joe Biden.

The exchange took place on the Wednesday night edition of Hannity on Fox News. Both Rivera and former senior advisor to former President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller were a part of the segment.

Hannity began the discussion by agreeing with Rivera, saying, “I don’t think the documents are gonna bring down Joe Biden. I don’t think it’s gonna hurt Donald Trump — if it didn’t hurt Hillary (Clinton). Everyone’s getting away with classified top secret documents.”

“That’s not my issue. I want to know why they found these documents on November 2nd and didn’t inform the public until 68 days later,” Hannity said. “In the interim, during that 68 day interval, they also set up a special prosecutor for Donald Trump, and they also went and visited the Penn Biden Center, and they didn’t tell anybody.”

Hannity questioned if there was “equal justice” between how the FBI handled Trump via a raid on Mar-a-Lago and Biden’s home in which they allowed him to visit right before the document turnover.

“You tell me if that sounds like equal justice and equal application of our laws, and whether or not you want Hunter Biden to have access to top secret classified information,” Hannity asked both guests.

“That’s a different issue,” Rivera replied. “The Hunter Biden story, that will work its way out. We are talking about this document scandal. This is a phony scandal, Sean. The documents at Mar-a-Lago was a phony raid. It had nothing to do with the American people. There is zero evidence that either President Biden or former President Trump did anything to compromise national security.”

“People are obsessing over a story that does not matter,” Rivera insisted.

Hannity again, questioned if the treatment of the two presidents was fair.

“I believe that what is happening now with Joe Biden in part consciously or subconsciously, is a reflection of the authorities,” Rivera said. “The Department of Justice attempting to show the American people, that they are being even handed. ‘See, we raided Trump. Now let’s raid Biden.'”

“Should the American people have been told before November 8th and the midterm, they knew that he had the documents,” Hannity repeated.

“By then. It was so in its infancy. This whole story was so much in its infancy that it — to hold the press conference before the midterms and say, ‘Oh, by the way, the FBI’s gonna raid my house, or the FBI thinks I stole documents’ — is absurd,” Rivera said.

Miller chimed in to say the treatment was not fair and that you could not separate Hunter Biden’s previous dealings with foreign governments from the classified document scandal.

“The deep state, the Department of Justice, now the National Archives are trying to play God in our election to decide whether Republicans win or whether Democrats win,” Miller said.

“Steven, if that was true, where — isn’t there a US attorney that has been probing Hunter Biden now for a couple of years at least? Has he not come up with anything? This is a story that exists. This is a media story,” Rivera said.

Watch above via Hannity.

