‘This is History!’ CNN Anchors Omar Jiminez and Victor Blackwell Celebrate Happy Accident on Saturday Morning Show

CNN anchors Omar Jiminez and Victor Blackwell bonded over a happy accident Saturday morning. with Jimenez exclaiming “This is history!”

On Saturday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning Weekend, Jiminez filled in for Amara Walker, creating a rare, if not completely unprecedented, circumstance that Blackwell jokingly commented on as a moment of cable news history as the two men kicked off the show:

VICTOR BLACKWELL: Good Saturday morning to you. Welcome to CNN this morning. It is Saturday, September 23rd. I’m Victor Blackwell. OMAR JIMINEZ: Victor is going to be with you. I’m Omar Jiminez, in for Amara Walker, thanks for spending part of your morning with us. VICTOR BLACKWELL: So I don’t know if I’ve seen 1: Two men anchor a network broadcast cable network, even at least the last 35 years. OMAR JIMINEZ: That’s huge! VICTOR BLACKWELL: And then, two brothers anchoring the show! It is good to have you thisi morning! OMAR JIMINEZ: Come on! Come on! This is history right now! For you all watchig. It’s history! VICTOR BLACKWELL: All right. Good to have you, Omar! Let’s have a good show!

It was definitely the first time Blackwell and Jiminez anchored together, but it won’t be the last — the duo is scheduled to host the show Sunday morning as well.

CNN also featured the first Black anchorman in cable news, the late Bernard Shaw — who was the network’s first chief anchor and became a household name during coverage of the first Gulf War and was a prominent face of the network for over twenty years.

The network currently boasts a roster of Black on-air talent as hosts, anchors, analysts, and correspondents that includes CNN Primetime host Abby Phillip, CNN Tonight host Laura Coates, podcast host and correspondent Audie Cornish, political analyst Van Jones, CNN National Correspondent Athena Jones, and many more.

Watch above via CNN This Morning Weekend.

