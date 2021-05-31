‘This is Sedition, Pure and Simple’: Mike Flynn’s Comment That a Myanmar-Style Coup ‘Should Happen’ in the U.S. Sets Off an Uproar

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn set off a firestorm with comments over the weekend at a conference in Dallas organized by QAnon supporters.

Seated on a panel with two others, Flynn fielded a question from a man who identified as a Marine and wanted to know “why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here” — referencing the recent military coup in that nation.

“No reason,” Flynn replied, to the cheers of the audience. “I mean, it should happen.”

The comments from Flynn — who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump in late 2020 — drew concern, outrage, and condemnation.

“Poor Mike is demented,” Retired four-star Army general and current NBC News military analyst Barry McCaffrey tweeted Monday. “Disgraceful statements.

DOD not needed. Flynn subject to all US laws. Federal courts have jurisdiction. Poor Mike is demented. Disgraceful statements. Not much worse than the majority of Republicans who voted to overturn the election. — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) May 31, 2021

Here’s a further sampling of the reaction:

Anyone else remember the extended freak out by Flynn and Patrick Byrne over whether they discussed martial law in the Oval Office on Dec 18, 2020? https://t.co/9ViPrG2kN7 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 30, 2021

This is sedition, pure and simple. Two questions. When an ex-national security advisor calls for the violent overthrow of our government, (1) why isn’t it the lead story in major media? (2) why isn’t he being arrested on new charges? #journalism #Flynn https://t.co/dkMhgVNQ3a — Jerry Lanson (@jerrylanson) May 31, 2021

Mike Flynn calling for a military coup is not great look for the modern GOP or for democracy as a whole — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 31, 2021

Just a reminder that Mike Flynn, a retired three-star U.S. Army general, Trump’s first National Security Adviser, and later admitted felon, spent the Memorial Day weekend supporting the idea of a violent military overthrow of the government of the United States of America. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 31, 2021

Following the coup in Myanmar, its civilian leaders were arrested. So former Gen’l Flynn, who a fed’l judge once accused of selling out this country (before Trump pardoned him), is now seemingly advocating for that to happen here. https://t.co/MTHpFcv5rI — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 31, 2021

Just Mike Flynn endorsing the idea of a military coup in the United States… https://t.co/3lawSvERqY — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) May 30, 2021

This is wildly un-American. A standing army forcibly overturning the will of the people to take control of the country is literally what the founders feared. Flynn should move to Myanmar of he wants to live under a military dictatorship. https://t.co/ZzGNZKuwke — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 31, 2021

This is something some Trump supporters I’ve met have mentioned to me in the last few months. Of everything I hear this is the most troubling, I think. The idea that Americans would be hoping a coup will happen here. https://t.co/ohDuTzMfB3 — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) May 31, 2021

Only in the United States. A seditious group straight from the Dark Ages using American freedom to support the overturning of American freedom. QAnon supporters have their roots in the Salem Witch Trials. https://t.co/F6LYIzT5Wp — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 31, 2021

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]