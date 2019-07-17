Man arrested at airport with $34,000 worth of cocaine under his wig, police say https://t.co/PVvcOAuCSu #KMOV pic.twitter.com/timTbjMgeW — KMOV (@KMOV) July 16, 2019

A 65-year-old Colombian man stepped off a plane in Barcelona looking extremely nervous, and for good reason.

As he passed through security, authorities noticed he was wearing a curiously large hairpiece under a hat, according to KMOV. They said his facial expressions immediately made it look like he had something to hide, so they pulled him aside to investigate. That’s when they found $47,000 worth of cocaine under the wig.

The man was detained and the white powder was tested and confirmed to be half a kilo of coke. The man has been charged with a crime against public health.

An officer with the Spanish National Police Corps told a local newspaper that “toupee was very curious, but the agents there are very expert and pay attention to the attitude. They were very impressed by how nervous he was when he passed the security checkpoint.”

Drug smugglers have gotten very creative in recent years. Last year, one guy tried to smuggle cocaine through a Lisbon airport inside of a fake butt.

In 2017, five men tried to smuggle a million dollars worth of meth inside penis-shaped candles.

