‘This Must Be What Hell’s Like’: Watch Alex Jones React to News He Owes Sandy Hook Families Almost $1 Billion

InfoWars founder Alex Jones reacted on Wednesday to the $965 million verdict against him in the defamation suit brought by the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

A Connecticut jury awarded the massive damages to the family members of eight victims killed in the Newtown school shooting. Damages were also awarded to an FBI agent who responded to the shooting. The total amount was $965 million.

“Ain’t no money,” said Jones on his show as the verdict was being read. Jones claimed he is in bankruptcy, before asking his viewers to donate money to save his company. The Infowars founder has been accused of hiding his assets in order to avoid paying the families of Sandy Hook victims he was found to have defamed.

Jones grossly managed to make light of the devastating verdict with an Oprah reference, mocking the judgements for the plaintiffs.

“Fifty-seven million! Twenty million! 50 million! 80 million! 100 million! Blah, blah. You get a million, you get 100 million! You get the 50 million!” he said.

As the jury reads the damages and the Sandy Hook parents weep, Alex Jones is on his broadcast, laughing and assuring his audience that he won’t actually be paying any of this money. “Do these people actually think they’re getting any of this money?” pic.twitter.com/k9brmHaBWC — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) October 12, 2022

“This must be what Hell’s like, they just read out the damages,” said Jones. “Even though you don’t got the money.”

Jones mocked the judgements and asked, “Why not make it trillions?”

Jones eventually lost count of the judgements and exaggerated, “We’ve lost count, it’s in the billions.”

