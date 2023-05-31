‘This One Had Our Control Room Gasping!’ Video of ‘Unbelievable’ Dukes of Hazzard-Style Car Crash Stuns CNN Anchors

Video of an unbelievable car crash stunned CNN anchors and moved them to offer a film catalog’s worth of vivid references to the spectacular wreck.

You can practically hear Waylon Jennings narrating a Lowndes County Sheriff’s body-worn camera footage as a car launches into the air and does most of a barrel roll before crashing back down onto the highway.

On Wednesday morning’s editions of CNN This Morning and CNN News Central, anchors were amazed by the footage, and used a variety of pop culture references to describe it, while letting viewers know that no one was killed in the crash:

POPPY HARLOW: Well, this one had our control room gasping, I am told. New video this morning shows a shocking car.. Look what happens in Georgia. It looks like it’s a scene out of Dukes of Hazzard. Watch this.

OFFICER (ON VIDEO) GOD-DAMN!

POPPY HARLOW: See what I mean? You can see police were already responding to a crash on the highway when this car suddenly went airborne after ramping off the back of a tow truck. The car somehow landed upright and deputies then rushed to help the woman who was driving the car. It is reported that she survived. We don’t know her condition. Obviously, we’re keeping a close eye on this, but we do know she survived. Thank goodness.

…

JOHN BERMAN: It looks like a scene out of Fast and Furious! A car launches off the end of a flatbed tow truck and flips through the air! So why on earth did that even happen?

…

JOHN BERMAN: So just incredible footage out of Georgia. A car drives right up a flatbed truck and then launches itself right into the road after it flips through the air. Miraculously, we are told the driver survived that crash. I got a lot of questions, Kate, about why he was driving up the ramp of a flatbed truck. But I guess the important thing is that everyone is okay.

KATE BOLDUAN: You know what? Thankfully, he’s okay and or you know, and those questions can be, I’m sorry, I’m going to stutter because I’m just watching this video again and this kind of remarkable to see and the fact that the police were there on the other side. Like, doing something else…

JOHN BERMAN: They were responding to another incident is.

KATE BOLDUAN: Really wild.

JOHN BERMAN: They were responding to…

KATE BOLDUAN: Was the other car hit, the one that was driving past it? That’s what I can’t tell in this video. You know.

JOHN BERMAN: I can’t tell either, you know, I’m told now it was a female driver. But the important thing is everyone walked away.

KATE BOLDUAN: Everyone walked away. All right.