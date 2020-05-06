‘This Was a Lynching’: Social Media Reacts with Grief and Outrage Over New Video of Black Man Shot While Jogging

Prominent figures on social media reacted with grief and outrage to sickening video that has emerged of the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man, after being chased down by two white men in Georgia.

The crime occurred February 23 when by their own account, former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael saw Arbery jogging and chased him down in their pickup truck. They claimed to police that they wanted to question Arbery about recent burglaries in the area because they thought he resembled a “suspect” in the break-ins. They claimed Arbery “violently attacked” when they confronted him with firearms.

Arbery family attorney S. Lee Merritt appeared on CNN over the weekend and refuted several possible defenses of the actions:

Two other district attorneys had recused themselves over possible conflicts of interest, one of whom wrote that Travis McMichael acted out of self-defense and their actions fell within Georgia’s citizen arrest laws. Merritt, the family’s attorney, told CNN on Sunday, “The decision to rely on the citizen’s arrest statute is really a recent invention, prior to that they just simply said it was self-defense.” Merritt says now the men are trying to use the law to say they were trying to stop a crime. “According to that law, you actually have to be observing the crime or be in the immediate knowledge of the crime,” Merritt said. “The only thing they have ever said is … that Ahmaud stopped by a house that was under construction and he looked through the window. We don’t know if that happened or not, but even if that did happen that is not a felony that would invoke the citizen’s arrest statute that would make this allowable.”

Merritt also said in a letter that he believes the video posted online is one which the district attorney’s office has possession of, and to which it denied him access.

The case is now being recommended for a grand jury, a process that is currently suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergence of the video — shown above and described here — has prompted grief and outrage from figures on social media, many of whom describe the shattering images as a “lynching.”

The DA watched this video — essentially a lynching — ans concluded there were no grounds to charge the killers. https://t.co/TTzrmA0yKX https://t.co/KL46kKWuJT — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) May 5, 2020

Among the sickest parts of the #AhmaudArbery murder is how much GA law allows things like this to go down. Open carry. Citizen’s arrest. Stand your ground laws. We are hard pressed to get a different *legal* outcome here. We must try, but we also got plenty of laws to change. — brittany packnett cunningham does not do remixes. (@MsPackyetti) May 5, 2020

No charges have been filed against former Brunswick, Georgia police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael for the cold-blooded murder of 25-year-old jogger Ahmaud Arbery. The video is too disturbing to share. This was a lynching.https://t.co/qFCbCJiVr6 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 6, 2020

The video of #AhmaudArbery sickens me to my core. Exercising while Black shouldn’t be a death sentence.https://t.co/GV7GFju7tr — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 5, 2020

Father/son vigilante. Don’t look away. Watch the horror that has plagued this country since forever. EVERYONE should be outraged. PLEASE STOP FUCKING KILLING US! https://t.co/3lzi3DyeZH — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) May 5, 2020

The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder. https://t.co/alvY5WjdHx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 6, 2020

WARNING: this video of Ahmaud Arbery being gunned down by two civilians while out on a run is extremely disturbing. Two months later, the suspects have not yet been arrested and an investigation is just now being launched. His family deserves justice for his murder. https://t.co/yFGYr5OzNb — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) May 5, 2020

I would ask why the killers are not already in jail, two months later, but we know why. Still, there is a chance for justice to be done. There must be accountability and there must be consequences for murder of Ahmaud Arbery. https://t.co/iRpwELmCr2 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 5, 2020

As more needed attention focuses on the troubling killing of #AhmaudArbery, our systems of law enforcement and justice must be held to the highest standards: full investigation, appropriate charges and an unbiased prosecution. https://t.co/5mYI4vA8A6 https://t.co/rQgOAUbTa1 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) May 5, 2020

I watched the #AhmadArbery video. It was an old fashion South Georgia father/son lynching. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) May 5, 2020

Why is everything open in Georgia but Grand Juries? You can literally get a tattoo but not get justice. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) May 6, 2020

Outrageous and unconscionable. This is murder. Full stop. We cannot continue allowing this to happen in America. I hurt for this young man’s family. We must demand justice. https://t.co/qyVGmQyQ2l — Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) May 5, 2020

What this headline doesn’t state is that Georgia will not be convening grand juries until June 12. So tattoo parlors, bowling alleys & barbershops are open under Kemp’s rules. But the suspected murderers of a Black man are free until further notice. https://t.co/jOAm6PPUj6 — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) May 6, 2020

These monsters have not been charged for this vicious murder that occurred more than 2 mos ago. His crime? Jogging while black. Where is the outrage? @GovKemp, we will not let you ignore this. #AhmadArbery https://t.co/MsX6yil6IZ — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 5, 2020

The shooting of #AhmaudArbery, an unarmed Black man jogging in a Georgia neighborhood, happened TWO MONTHS AGO. Law enforcement said the attackers, who claimed Arbery was a burglar, were legally open carrying and within their rights to pursue him. https://t.co/OLzTBXUTYZ — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 5, 2020

Fucking murderers. He was hunted like prey. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) May 6, 2020

Not long ago I mentioned to a group of white people that I never run at night because of the dangers of being a large black man running in the dark. I instantly knew they thought I was being extra. Turns out I was being understated. Ahmaud Arbery was running in the daytime. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) May 6, 2020

[VIOLENCE WARNING] Are these two men “good people” too, @realDonaldTrump? I call on you and @GovKemp to condemn the actions of these two white men as terrorism, hatred, inhumanity, insanity, immorality and evil. Unconscionable. #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/XoYmrlr6sR — Be A King (@BerniceKing) May 5, 2020

A day after Ida B. Wells is awarded a posthumous Pulitzer Prize for her documentation of lynching, some 90 years after her death, we see the wrenching evidence of the ongoing legacy of the extrajudicial killing of black “citizens.” https://t.co/vv6EesyNBs — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 5, 2020

GRAPHIC CONTENT!! THIS IS A MODERN DAY LYNCHING!! THIS IS UNDENIABLE MURDER!! THIS IS UNJUSTIFIED!! #TeamDL #THISISAMERICA #Repost shaunking with @get_repost

I am trembling with anger over what I just witnessed.… https://t.co/xWU9AuPBUA — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) May 5, 2020

Don’t look away. This is how America has always treated its black people. And the men are not in jail. https://t.co/uxfdJLxsfo — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) May 5, 2020

This is a modern-day lynching in Georgia. We cannot turn a blind eye to such horrific evil. These murderers must be arrested, tried and held accountable for this obviously senseless killing. https://t.co/isYJi5tIlj — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) May 5, 2020

We’ve seen this movie before. The prosecutors that were against arrests in the first place are only going to the Grand Jury now because they have been outed & forced to do so. They will now intentionally undermine the process so as to result in no charges against the murderers. https://t.co/43ydih5bnq — Dr. Avis (@SistahScholar) May 5, 2020

