Tik Tok Star Pleads With Her 7M Followers To Help Find The Person Who Murdered Her 18-Year-Old Son Over the Weekend

Tik Tok star Ophelia Nichols, also known as ‘Mama Tot’ on the popular video app, uploaded a startling video Saturday morning begging her more than 7.3 million followers for help in finding the people who murdered her son.

According to local news station Fox 10 News in Mobile, Alabama, Nichols’s 18-year-old son, Randon Lee, was gunned down on Friday night at a local gas station.

Nichols has amassed over 7 million followers on Tik Tok by sharing viral advice videos, self-care tips, and food reviews. On Saturday, her usual happy content turned into a passionate cry for justice on what would’ve been her son’s 19th birthday.

“The word has already gotten out and I’m just being overloaded with messages. And I need to let everybody know, but I’m doing this video for a reason. It’s cause I need y’alls help,” Nichols said in the video.

She continued, “I ain’t never asked y’all for anything, but I need your help with this. There’s almost 7 million people that follow me. Somebody’s gotta know something.”

“Today would’ve been my baby child’s, 19th birthday, but he was took from me last night and took from my children and my husband and our family,” Nichols added. “My son was murdered. He was shot. And I have this hatred in my heart that I don’t recognize, cause I’ve never felt hate for anybody.”

“This individual took my son’s life. He was just 18 years old. That’s the best part of somebody’s life. And I know they’re out there in my town. They’re out there. They’re out there living and breathing when my son is dead.”

“I want you to look at my son, look at him, look at him,” Nichols pleaded with viewers as she held up a picture of the two of them together.

“This is my son and you took him from me!” She cried. “Look at his face. Look at it. Cause I’ll never see it again.”

“Somebody knows who did this to my child and I’m asking for somebody’s help. Anybody’s help!” She concluded.

As of Sunday, investigators said there were several leads in the case but they were not willing to comment further.

The video itself has garnered almost 20 million views and numerous tips have been called into local police. No arrests have been made.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by fans to help the family with funeral expenses and over $280,000 has already been raised.

Listen above via @shoelover99 on Tik Tok.

