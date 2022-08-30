Tim Miller Praises Drudge’s Approach to Trump: ‘Calling Someone’s Demented Proposal Demented is Not Biased’

Tim Miller, a former communications director for the Republican National Committee, praised Matt Drudge on Tuesday for having the answer to one of the key questions plaguing the media today: How to cover former President Donald Trump?

“When people ask me how I think the media should treat Trump, I have an answer many find unexpected,” Miller wrote on Twitter in the wake of the Drudge Report running a headline that blared, “DEMENTING DON DEMANDS NEW ELECTION?” The headline linked to a Mediaite story about Trump re-posting his demand for a new election.

“Like @DRUDGE does. Look at today’s banner. He treats him like he would any other politician,” Miller continued.

“But if CNN called him “dementing don” there would be a whole pile on of self-proclaimed media critics on the right talking about how it is bIaSeD. Calling someone’s demented proposal demented is not bias its reality. Maybe a hair tabloidy, but still reality. Drudge gets it,” the MSNBC regular argued.

On Monday, Drudge ran a photoshopped image of Trump in an orange jumpsuit under the headline “Trump Indictment Watch.”

While the highly trafficked, conservative news aggregator played a crucial role in boosting Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, the site has had more mixed coverage of Trump in recent years, which at times led to attacks from Trump.

In September 2020 Trump tweeted, “Our people have all left Drudge. He is a confused MESS, has no clue what happened. Down 51%. @DRUDGE They like REVOLVER and others!”

Other pundits and observers on Twitter commented on Miller’s praise for Drudge with Salon’s Bob Cesca commenting, “During the before times, I never would’ve predicted this.”

David Lurie, a lawyer, replied, “Not sure the Drudge Report should be a journalistic model for all purposes; but this is a good point.”

Dan Froomkin added, “There is not one word on NYT WaPo CNN homepages about a former president having a public temper tantrum and demanding to be immediately reinstated. That too is crazy.”

