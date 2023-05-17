Tim Pool Floats Theory Leaked Tucker Carlson Videos Will Be Revealed as ‘Deep Fake’ Trap for Media Matters

Podcaster Tim Pool shared a convoluted theory on Wednesday that one or more of the leaked videos of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson could be a deep fake designed to entrap Media Matters.

The wild theory was shared by Pool on the Wednesday edition of his popular podcast and YouTube show Timcast IRL where the topic of the leaked videos, which have been obtained by Media Matters, took center stage. A clip from the episode began circulating on Twitter via The Post Millennial.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before those Tucker Carlson leaked videos get revealed to be deep fakes, or at least one of them,” Pool began to explained.

Pool elaborated that the leaked videos, which surfaced shortly following Carlson’s ouster from Fox News, could have been purposely given to Media Matter as a way of tricking the website into a huge defamation lawsuit.

“Think about this, Media Matters will publish anything. And so what someone could theoretically do is take 10 real videos, make one deep fake video, give them all to a leftist organization who will publish them all. Then definitively prove the deep fake one by showing a video of them making it and say ‘You’re fake news and you make up stories.’ Then what happens — the subject of those deep fakes can file a massive defamation lawsuit for the publication of a deep fake with proof,” Pool said.

“And then what’s gonna happen is they’re gonna say, ‘We didn’t know it was a deep fake,’ and they’re gonna have to argue to the court they thought it was real because of a source giving it to them. And then the argument can be made. ‘No, they’re lying. We want discovery. We think they made it themselves,'” Pool explained. “And then the question is, where did they get it? They’re gonna have to reveal a bunch of information and it’s gonna destroy whatever smidgen of credibility they may have had with anybody.”

As of now, there’s no evidence to support Pool’s claim that the leaked footage could be a deep fake and Carlson himself has not spoken out about the videos. Fox issued a cease and desist letter to Media Matters earlier this month, demanding that the website take down the leaked videos.

Watch above via Timcast IRL on YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com